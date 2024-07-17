SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan State Police released a new report analyzing traffic crash fatalities from 2023. Our team at the Lee Steinberg Law Firm has compiled some of this data to observe interesting trends in the number of motor vehicle fatalities over the past 10 years and 20 years.

Michigan traffic deaths in 2023 totaled 1,095 according to data just released by the Michigan State Police. The primary cause of fatalities on Michigan roadways was alcohol, with 297 deaths related to alcohol consumption by motor vehicle operators. Drugs were the cause of 256 deaths. Buses and trucks caused 103 fatalities in 2023 as well.

The number of fatalities in 2013 totaled 951. Therefore, compared to 10 years ago, the number of motor vehicle fatalities increased more than 15%. This is a tragic number, especially when one considers the millions of dollars spent by the state of Michigan and other organizations on driver safety and driver accountability.

The following is a list of the change in the number of motor vehicle fatalities over the past decade in Michigan's largest counties.

County 2023

Fatalities 2013

Fatalities %

Change Wayne 201 164 22.6 % Oakland 54 57 -5.3 % Macomb 53 52 1.9 % Kent 64 48 33.3 % Genesee 59 30 96.7 % Washtenaw 22 34 -35.3 % Ingham 30 17 76.5 % Ottawa 17 19 -10.5 % Kalamazoo 44 36 22.2 % Saginaw 21 21 0.0 %

15% DECREASE IN FATALITIES COMPARED TO 20 YEARS AGO

Although the number of fatalities increased in 2023 compared to 2013, it decreased quite dramatically from 2003. That year there were a reported 1,283 motor vehicle deaths on Michigan roadways. This marks close to a 15% decrease in fatalities compared to 20 years ago.

The following is a list of the number of motor vehicle fatalities in 2003, and the percent change in fatalities compared to 2023 in Michigan's largest counties.

County 2023

Fatalities 2003

Fatalities %

Change Wayne 201 222 -9.5 % Oakland 54 79 -31.6 % Macomb 53 64 -17.2 % Kent 64 76 -15.8 % Genesee 59 52 13.5 % Washtenaw 22 35 -37.1 % Ingham 30 13 130.8 % Ottawa 17 31 -45.2 % Kalamazoo 44 28 57.1 % Saginaw 21 26 -19.2 %

As one notices, almost every county had a large decrease in the number of fatalities, with the notable exception of Ingham County.

Although these numbers are just a flashpoint in time, the overall trend for motor vehicle deaths has been on a steady decline over the past 50 years. In 1969, Michigan had a record 2,490 vehicle related deaths. This means the state experienced a remarkable 56% decrease in fatalities.

There are multiple reasons for this decrease according to Michigan personal injury lawyer Eric Steinberg, a partner at the Lee Steinberg Law Firm and current President of the Michigan Association for Justice, the state's trial lawyers association. "There is so much more awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving compared to decades ago. Organizations like MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) had a profound impact. In addition, vehicle safety has improved immensely, with the required use of seat belts, air bags, anti-lock braking devices, and new rule regulations requiring lifesaving vehicle technologies."

