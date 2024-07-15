Michigan Traffic Safety: A Look at the Vehicle Crash Statistics for 2023

DETROIT, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan State Police recently released a new report analyzing traffic crash data from 2023. Our team at the Lee Steinberg Law Firm has compiled some of this data to observe interesting trends in numbers and causes of Michigan motor vehicle accidents.

Michigan Statewide – Total Crashes Decreased

In 2023, there were 287,953 total crashes, which included cars, trucks, motorcycles, buses, and other vehicles. This represented a 2% decrease from 2022 when there were 293,341 crashes. Even though there were less crashes in 2023, the number of injuries increased by about 1%, from 70,281 to 71,085.

The most populous counties naturally had the highest number of crashes and injuries. Here is the breakdown:

County Crashes Injuries Wayne 51,507 16,481 Oakland 35,386 9,212 Macomb 22,405 6,838 Kent 18,767 4,953 Genesee 10,059 3,102 Washtenaw 10,037 2,300 Ingham 7,849 2,117 Ottawa 7,825 1,783 Kalamazoo 7,619 1,736 Saginaw 5,040 1,376

There Were Large Decreases in Alcohol and Drug Related Crashes – A Surprise?

A big change in 2023 was the large decrease in the number of motor vehicle crashes involving drugs and alcohol. Given how prevalent marijuana has become in Michigan, this is somewhat of a surprise. If anything, one would expect the number of drug related crashes to only increase as marijuana consumption has increased since legalization in 2018.

But the numbers tell a different story. In 2023, the number of crashes involving alcohol dropped from 9,331 to 8,817, representing a large 6% decrease compared to 2022. The number of fatalities also dropped from 322 to 297, or 8% year over year. Meanwhile, the number of drug related crashes fell a whopping 8% in 2023 compared to 2022.

However, not all the numbers were good. The amount of drug related crashes that resulted in fatalities increased by 3%, from 249 to 256.

Motorcycle Crashes Decreased in 2023

Motorcycle crashes usually involve the most catastrophic injuries for riders and passengers. Fortunately, in 2023 the total number of motorcycle crashes decreased 3% from 3,158 to 3,056. The number of fatalities dropped 5% in 2023. In fact, this represents the third straight year the number of Michigan motorcycle crashes dropped.

Crash Statistics for Specific Types of Accidents

Distracted Driving Accident Stats

Distracted driving is a common problem in the state of Michigan. Cell phone use remains a major issue along with other electronic devices while driving.

According to data from the report, the following were the most common causes of distracted driver-related accidents:

Using a cell phone to talk, text, or dial: 1,726 crashes

1,726 crashes Using a hands-free device to talk: 205 crashes

205 crashes Using some other electronic device: 1,610 crashes

1,610 crashes Passenger distraction: 735 crashes

735 crashes Other activity inside the vehicle causing distraction: 5,696 crashes

In 2023, there were 15,136 accidents caused by distracted driving. This number is a slight decrease from 2022.

Michigan personal injury lawyer Eric Steinberg, a partner at the Lee Steinberg Law Firm believes the decrease in distracted driving, in particular cell phone use, can be attributed to better education. "There has been a considerable push to educate people of all ages about the dangers of distracted driving, in particular using your cell phone. I think this finally may be having an impact. Let's hope it continues."

Young Drivers Continue to Cause More Crashes in Michigan

The statistics for young drivers (age 16-20) have not gotten better. Young drivers continue to cause a disproportionate number of crashes and fatalities, and 2023 was not better. More than 15% of all car crashes in Michigan were caused by this small age group. And the number of fatalities increased 6% from 2022.

Work-Zone Involved Crash Stats

There was an 8% increase in work-zone accidents from 2022 to 2023. In 2022, there were 7,436 work-zone crashes, and in 2023 there were 8,017. Interestingly, Tuesdays had the highest number of work-zone crashes, and the month in which work-zone accidents were higher was October, with 1,071 crashes.

There are many reasons why a crash might occur in a work zone, but some of the most common causes include:

Speeding and disobeying reduced work-zone speed limits

Increased traffic congestion in work zones during rush hour

Distracted driving in work zones

Aggressive or reckless driving in work zones

Large Increase in Pedestrian Accident Crashes

Michigan saw a dramatic increase in the number of pedestrian involved crashes in 2023. In fact, the number of crashes increased from 1,897 to 2,114, an 11% increase. The number of pedestrian fatalities also increased 6%. The increase in pedestrian crashes in Michigan is not really a surprise, but a return to pre-Covid levels when the state consistently had more than 2,000 pedestrian crashes each year.

School Bus Accident Stats

School bus accidents have decreased in 2023 to 988 from 1,041 school bus crashes in 2022. This number is actually lower than pre-Covid levels when Michigan routinely saw more than 1,000 school bus crashes every year.

Here are a few of the most common causes of school bus accidents:

Driver fatigue in the morning

Speeding in school zones

Failing to obey school bus stop signs

Traffic congestion during rush hour when school buses are out on the roads

Lack of training for bus drivers

Distracted driving

Other Notable Changes in Michigan Traffic Accidents

The latest data also suggests a mixed bag regarding the type of crashes that have occurred.

Cell phone involved crashes – decreased 5% in 2023

Cell phone involved fatalities – decreased 8% in 2023

Cell phone involved injuries – increased 3% in 2023

With more older drivers on the road, the number of accidents caused by individuals age 65 years-old or older increased in every category:

Age 65-74 – 2% increase

Age 75-84 – 7% increase

Age 85+ - 8% increase

There were notable changes in the number of crashes based on vehicle types:

Motor homes saw a 38% increase in the number of crashes. This can be attributed to the huge increase in motor home usage post Covid.

in the number of crashes. This can be attributed to the huge increase in motor home usage post Covid. Snowmobiles had a 39% decrease in crashes. This could be weather related.

ORV (off road vehicles) witnessed a 13% drop in crashes.

Both Golf carts and Mopeds saw a small increase in crashes.

