Michigan Voters Support Full Transition to Electric Vehicles by 2030

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new poll commissioned by Coltura, 55% of Michigan voters support a policy that would require all new cars sold to be electric by 2030 to reduce air pollution, combat climate change, create jobs, and keep energy dollars in the state. Under such a policy, individuals could still drive, buy, and sell gas-powered cars manufactured before 2030. Just 33% of Michigan voters oppose the policy.

First statewide poll by Coltura on phasing out the sale of new gas vehicles by 2030 shows strong voter support as concerns mount about the impacts of localized air pollution and the climate crisis.

"To achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, we must address a major source of carbon pollution driving the climate crisis: gas-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs," said Janelle London, co-executive director of Coltura.

"The findings of this poll make clear that the public supports an accelerated target date for phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles," said Amy Rogghe, co-founder of the Michigan Electric Vehicle Alliance. "Michigan is home to the Motor City. Our history is centered around auto manufacturing, and we pride ourselves on our innovation and a strong workforce. A majority of voters in Michigan are on board with the shift to EVs and the changes to the auto industry that will result from it. We must drive the country into the EV era or be left in the dust."

The survey went deeper to inquire about attitudes towards electric cars, gasoline usage, and the environment. Michigan voters are excited to switch from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, even though more education is needed. It found 66% of respondents have a somewhat or very positive opinion of electric vehicles.

The top two factors influencing Michiganders' likelihood of getting an EV were the availability of a federal tax credit of $7,500 (67%) and more public charging stations (67%). Most EVs are currently eligible for the federal tax credit, but the Biden administration has proposed increasing the credit to $12,500 for EVs made in America by union labor.

Nationally, 68% of respondents have a positive attitude towards electric vehicles (EVs). Black and Hispanic respondents support phasing out gasoline cars by a 2:1 margin. Additionally, 71% of voters aged 18-34 favor phasing out gas cars by 2030.

Climate Nexus Polling, in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication, conducted a representative survey of 2,678 registered voters across the U.S. in a scientific online poll conducted in October 2021. An oversample of 379 voters was conducted in Michigan (margin of error +/- 5.9%). Polling methodology and additional findings are available at https://www.coltura.org/polling .

Coltura is working to improve climate, health, and equity by accelerating the transition from gasoline and diesel to cleaner alternatives. It focuses on changing gasoline supply, demand, and culture through innovative legal and policy pathways, media, and art. It is currently leading a multi-state effort to introduce legislation setting a target for all model year 2030 or later passenger and light-duty vehicles sold to be electric vehicles. Learn more at www.coltura.org .

