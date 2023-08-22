Michigan's First Infused Sodas Hit the Market

Buzz without the booze

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Fields, a Lansing-based cannabis cultivator and processor, launched Michigan's first cannabis-infused sodas to the market this summer. Launched in Canada in 2021, Sweet Justice was the country's first cannabis cola, which made its American debut through the partnership with Franklin Fields.

Sweet Justice US lineup Sweet Justice Master Logo

"These are sophisticated adult beverages with unique flavor and cannabinoid profiles to suit a wide array of drinkers," said Jocelyn Tse, Canada co-founder. The Sweet Justice formula uses scant amounts of real cane sugar (no high-fructose corn syrup), natural cola flavorings and essence, and lower carbonation to minimize gas bloating, to deliver a smooth, balanced traditional cola with a THC twist.

The Twisted Classics and Vibrant Sips come in four sessionable initial flavors:

OG Cola with 10mg THC

Cherry Cola with 10mg THC

with 10mg THC Elderberry Pom with 5mg each THC and CBD

Pacific Island Punch with 10mg THC and 5mg CBD.

Franklin Fields is currently in R&D on two new seasonal flavors with 10mg THC each: Cranberry Ginger Ale, set to launch in the fall, and OG Ginger Ale, on deck for spring. A third, higher dose flavor is in development for summer 2024 – Root Beer, boasting 25mg THC for more seasoned consumers.

Living up to its name and giving back to the Michigan community, Sweet Justice donates a portion of proceeds to the Great Lakes Expungement Network (GLEN), a collection of community-based organizations, professionals, businesses, and criminal defense attorneys dedicated to providing Michiganders with criminal records an opportunity for a clean slate through fee-free expungements.

Sweet Justice can be found at The Botanical Co. locations in Lansing, Middleville, Tawas, and Kalkaska, as well as through other retail partners across the state. For more information, visit www.drinksweetjustice.com. To become a retail partner carrying Sweet Justice contact [email protected].

Franklin Fields, a Carbidex company, is a state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility providing various quality small-batch craft cannabis products. Located in Lansing, MI, our team of cannabis scientists and artisans create consistent and reliable flower, concentrates, tinctures, and edibles that deliver an unmatched experience. Franklin Fields' house of brands includes Sweet Justice, EverydayC, and Forty Acres. Carbidex is a family-owned holding entity with companies rooted in cannabis and facilities management industries, including Franklin Fields, The Botanical Co. retail provisioning centers, Kalkushka cannabis lounge, and Go Greener facilities maintenance.

