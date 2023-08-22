Michigan's First Infused Sodas Hit the Market

News provided by

Carbidex

22 Aug, 2023, 10:17 ET

Buzz without the booze

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Fields, a Lansing-based cannabis cultivator and processor, launched Michigan's first cannabis-infused sodas to the market this summer. Launched in Canada in 2021, Sweet Justice was the country's first cannabis cola, which made its American debut through the partnership with Franklin Fields.

Continue Reading
Sweet Justice US lineup
Sweet Justice US lineup
Sweet Justice Master Logo
Sweet Justice Master Logo

"These are sophisticated adult beverages with unique flavor and cannabinoid profiles to suit a wide array of drinkers," said Jocelyn Tse, Canada co-founder. The Sweet Justice formula uses scant amounts of real cane sugar (no high-fructose corn syrup), natural cola flavorings and essence, and lower carbonation to minimize gas bloating, to deliver a smooth, balanced traditional cola with a THC twist.

The Twisted Classics and Vibrant Sips come in four sessionable initial flavors:

  • OG Cola with 10mg THC
  • Cherry Cola with 10mg THC
  • Elderberry Pom with 5mg each THC and CBD
  • Pacific Island Punch with 10mg THC and 5mg CBD.

Franklin Fields is currently in R&D on two new seasonal flavors with 10mg THC each: Cranberry Ginger Ale, set to launch in the fall, and OG Ginger Ale, on deck for spring. A third, higher dose flavor is in development for summer 2024 – Root Beer, boasting 25mg THC for more seasoned consumers.

Living up to its name and giving back to the Michigan community, Sweet Justice donates a portion of proceeds to the Great Lakes Expungement Network (GLEN), a collection of community-based organizations, professionals, businesses, and criminal defense attorneys dedicated to providing Michiganders with criminal records an opportunity for a clean slate through fee-free expungements.

Sweet Justice can be found at The Botanical Co. locations in Lansing, Middleville, Tawas, and Kalkaska, as well as through other retail partners across the state. For more information, visit www.drinksweetjustice.com. To become a retail partner carrying Sweet Justice contact [email protected].

Franklin Fields, a Carbidex company, is a state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility providing various quality small-batch craft cannabis products. Located in Lansing, MI, our team of cannabis scientists and artisans create consistent and reliable flower, concentrates, tinctures, and edibles that deliver an unmatched experience. Franklin Fields' house of brands includes Sweet Justice, EverydayC, and Forty Acres. Carbidex is a family-owned holding entity with companies rooted in cannabis and facilities management industries, including Franklin Fields, The Botanical Co. retail provisioning centers, Kalkushka cannabis lounge, and Go Greener facilities maintenance.

SOURCE Carbidex

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.