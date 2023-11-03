Michigan's Foodie Event of the Year Begins Now

News provided by

Experience Grand Rapids

03 Nov, 2023, 08:51 ET

50+ Menus to Taste at the 14th Annual Restaurant Week GR, Nov. 3-11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Grand Rapids celebrates the 14th annual Restaurant Week GR, kicking off November 3 - 11. Local foodies and visitors alike can explore more than 50 delectable specialty menus by signing up for the digital pass at restaurantweekgr.com and begin planning memorable culinary experiences.

The 14th annual Restaurant Week GR, kicking off November 3 - 11.
This year, participating restaurants will offer a choice between two savory options: a standard menu offering two or more courses for just $25, or a chef's choice menu with two or more courses for over $25. Many restaurants will offer additional dessert or drink pairings.

"Restaurant Week is more than just great food," says Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing for Experience Grand Rapids. "It's a chance to celebrate the rich culinary diversity that defines our region and a chance to connect with the community over shared meals."

Diners will be incentivized to explore Grand Rapids' vibrant dining scene to earn free gifts by checking-in on the Restaurant Week GR digital pass. Continuing the tradition from previous years, Experience Grand Rapids will donate $1 from each meal check-in up to $5,000 to the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. New this year, diners will have the option to donate their earned incentive points to the scholarship as well. To date, EXGR has donated more than $150,000 to the fund.

Restaurant Week GR 2023 Highlights:

  • November 3 - 11, featuring 50+ specialty menus, including:
    • Standard: 2+ courses for $25
    • Chef's Choice: 2+ courses for over $25
  • View menus & download the digital pass now
  • Visit RestaurantWeekGR.com

Media interviews are available. Contact Emily at 616 258 7388 or [email protected] to book kick-off coverage, in-studio cooking segments & on-site live shots.

DIGITAL PRESS KIT: https://bit.ly/RWGR2023

SOURCE Experience Grand Rapids

