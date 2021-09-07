Michigan's High Street Insurance Partners Expands Executive Leadership

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today the appointments of Angela Williams to Chief Brand Officer and Emma Riza to Chief Development Officer. Additionally, Kevin Smith has been promoted to Chief Information Officer. All three leaders will join the Executive Leadership Team and will report to Scott Goodreau, Managing Partner & Chief Operating Officer effective today.

Angela Williams has been named Partner & Chief Brand Officer of the Traverse City, Michigan-based national broker. Most recently, Williams was the Chief Marketing Officer at Donnelley Financial Solutions in New York. Previously, she served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Hub International, where she led the digital transformation of the brand.

Additionally, Emma Riza has been named Principal & Chief Development Officer. Riza joins HSIP after previously serving as Vice President of Corporate Development at CNA Financial. While at CNA she was responsible for enterprise-level strategy, as well as financial reporting to the Board of Directors.

"Both Angela and Emma's ability to help build the strategic direction of High Street make them the ideal fit," said Scott Wick, HSIP's Chief Executive Officer. "Their backgrounds and experience is what we need to continue delivering a leading-edge experience for our agency partners and their clients."

Kevin Smith's promotion to Principal & Chief Information Officer comes after starting as Principal & Information Technology Leader in January 2021. Prior, Smith served as a Managing Director at Arete Advisors and Corporate Director of Information Technology at Acrisure.

The appointments are the latest in a string of corporate developments as HSIP continues to build out its leadership team and strategies to support the national growth. HSIP has completed 48 acquisitions in 15 states from August 2018 to August 2021.

About High Street Insurance Partners

High Street Insurance Partners is a full-service independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 750 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners

Related Links

www.highstreetpartners.com

