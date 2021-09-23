Michigan's largest cannabis agency grows rapidly - pledges to double workforce in the next six months

FERNDALE, Mich., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to high demand and a focus on top-notch customer service for clients, Qonkur Media Group (Qonkur) is searching for the best and brightest to help take the successful cannabis marketing company to the next level. "The QonkurPlex Initiative is a pledge to double our workforce as an equal opportunity employer to help maintain quality control standards for current clients and future waitlisted clients," says Mike Berro, founder and CEO of Qonkur Media Group. "We are currently 45 days out to accept new clients. Instead of taking the invite only approach, we want to be proactive and make our services accessible to all cannabis brands, and in order to do so, we need to build our team with passionate creatives who have a similar vision as we do at Qonkur."

Qonkur Media's new headquarters, QonkurPlex opened in early September of 2021. The new space boasts more than 18,000 square feet of innovative creative space.

Qonkur recently opened a 18,000 square foot facility in Ferndale, Michigan. The headquarters, known as QonkurPlex, is an innovative hub for creative minds and will house new and current employees. The award-winning cannabis marketing company has a variety of positions they are looking to fill, including account managers, photographers, videographers, and graphic designers. Those who are interested in applying can do so by visiting www.qonkur.com/apply.

"We offer the total package for marketing services when it comes to meeting present and future clients' needs. Our growth has been exponential since we've opened our doors in 2018 and we are excited to see where it takes us and how our growth will impact the future of the cannabis world," Berro explains.

With clients already in eight states, Qonkur is ready to take the company nationwide. For more information on Qonkur Media Group, please visit www.qonkur.com or email [email protected]

