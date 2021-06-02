Michigan's Most Unique Summer Bucket List Kicks Off This Week

JACKSON, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FALL more in love with Michigan this summer with #MIAwesomeList - a unique bucket list featuring hidden gems from across the state.

Summer is the perfect time to get out and explore from corner to corner, coast to coast, and everywhere in between in Michigan. With that in mind, Awesome Mitten set out to create a bucket list that has at least one hidden gem item from each and every county in Michigan.

And to make this a truly enjoyable and stress-free activity, perfect for families, couples, or individuals, each bucket list item includes a day-trip itinerary, highlighting a few of the best activities in the area, along with places to grab a bite, an ice cream cone, or a great cup of coffee.

Leah Heffner, one of the owners of Awesome Mitten, the host of #MIAwesomeList, had this say: "I'm so excited for people to get out and make memories with #MIAwesomeList this summer.

At Awesome Mitten, we are all about helping people fall more in love with Michigan. One way we're doing that is by mining the hidden gems from across the state and creating no-stress day-trip itineraries to get out and explore Michigan over the summer.

What's great about #MIAwesomeList is that you can do a couple of things off the list or see how many you can complete over the course of the summer. Either way, you'll be traveling some of the less beaten paths all over Michigan and falling more in love with our great state along the way."

#MIAwesomeList kicks off May 31, runs through August 23, and features over 100 summer bucket list items. It is completely free to get the bucket list and throughout the summer there will be opportunities for swag and prizes. You can sign up for the complete list, including maps and itineraries, at https://www.awesomemitten.com/miawesomelist/ .

#MIAwesomeList is hosted by Awesome Mitten, a website dedicated to helping people fall more in love with Michigan. AwesomeMitten.com has 100K visitors a month and over 300k followers on social media.

Awesome Mitten is being joined by some great partners for #MIAwesomeList: Uncle John's Cider Mill, The Townsend Hotel, Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau, Explore Flint and Genesee, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, Visit Manistee, Discover Kalamazoo, Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours, Ronora Lodge, Michilimackinac State Park, Mari Vineyards, Historic Hotel Nichols, among others.

"We know people are ready to get out and explore Michigan this summer and we are so excited to help them do that with #MIAwesomeList," added Heffner.

For media inquiries, contact Leah Heffner, co-owner of Awesome Mitten at [email protected] 517.317.8926

