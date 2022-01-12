Michigan's Most Unique Winter Bucket List Going on Now

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FALL MORE IN LOVE WITH MICHIGAN THIS WINTER with #MIAwesomeList - a unique bucket list featuring the best that Michigan has to offer this winter - indoors, outdoors, adventurous, cultural, and so much more!

Winter is the perfect time to try something new in Michigan. With that in mind, Awesome Mitten set out to create a bucket list that highlights the amazing winter best that Michigan has to offer.

Leah Heffner, one of the owners of Awesome Mitten, the host of #MIAwesomeList, had this to say: "I can't wait for people to get out and make some winter memories!

Winter is not the time to hunker down and hibernate. It's the time to get out and explore the things that make our state great and try something new! That's why I love #MIAwesomeList - there are always new experiences to discover.

At Awesome Mitten, we are all about helping people fall more in love with Michigan. One way we're doing that is to highlight unique Michigan experiences and help people dream about what they might like to try this year."

#MIAwesomeList kicked off January 4, runs through March 6, and features over 25 unique winter bucket list experiences. It is completely free to access the bucket list and winter activity guides, and there will be fun giveaways featuring some amazing winter getaways throughout Michigan.

You can plan your unique winter adventure and enter the many giveaways here: https://www.awesomemitten.com/miawesomelist/winter/.

#MIAwesomeList is hosted by Awesome Mitten, a website dedicated to helping people fall more in love with Michigan. AwesomeMitten.com has over 2 million visitors a year and over 350k followers on social media.

Awesome Mitten is being joined by some great partners for the 2022 Winter #MIAwesomeList: Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau, Explore Flint & Genesee, Alpena Area CVB, and Travel Marquette.

"We know people are ready to try something new this winter. We are excited to help them do that." added Heffner.

