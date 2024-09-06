Michigan's Newest Travel Website Provides Best Unique Stays, Itineraries, and Local Guides for Visitors and Staycationers

The launch of MichBnB.com provides travelers with accommodations, inspiration, and offers across the state.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Bed and Breakfast Association announces the launch of a new website, https://michbnb.com/ , designed for Michigan travelers to discover the state's best, including hidden gems and unique stays. The highly anticipated launch provides detailed Michigan travel information and itinerary ideas around the mitten state. The Association is comprised of hospitality accommodation members- including bed and breakfast properties, inns, lodges, and independent boutique hotels.

Visit MichBnB.com for Michigan Travel inspiration, booking, specials, and gift certificates. Post this Visit MichBnB.com for Michigan Travel inspiration and booking.

MichBnB.com is more than just a platform for unique stays. It's a collection of personal stories waiting to be discovered. Each lodging member undergoes a rigorous evaluation to maintain their listing on the site, ensuring quality and uniqueness. But what truly sets us apart are the owners of these properties, each with their own fascinating story to tell. For instance, the Vintage Inn at Veritas Estate is owned by a passionate sommelier and a professional chef, promising an unforgettable wine-tasting and dining experience in South Haven, Michigan.

"As the Executive Director of the Michigan Bed and Breakfast Association, I am incredibly proud of our forward-thinking board and the launch of our newly branded MichBnB website showcasing the personal stories and experiential hospitality that make Pure Michigan Travel special. We are excited to bring Michigan travel to a new level, offering unforgettable experiences," expressed Donna Cain of MichBnB.com

Engineers Julie and Eric Haberichter, who went rogue and decided to become innkeepers in smalltown Union Pier, have created an organic farm stay at Goldberry Woods . It is one-of-a-kind with an array of experiences onsite, wooded surroundings, and close proximity to the beach.

MichBnb.com visitors and staycationers can discover their perfect road trip, peruse specials across the state, purchase gift certificates , and explore all this great state offers at the boutique properties that are the fabric of many Michigan communities. As unique stays and experiential hospitality are on the rise, the website delivers the best of the best in the state—including Cartier Mansion , named #1 Historic B&B in America by Newsweek .

Travelers can even book a stay at a lighthouse in the UP at Big Bay Point Lighthouse , owned by the President of the American Lighthouse Foundation, Nick Korstad. A boutique hotel, Villa on Verona , operated by a young couple, Virginia and Mason Novess, with a dream in Marshall, shares its historic Italian-style villa. Retired teacher and United States Professional Tennis Association level coach Kristin Wilson promotes health, simplicity, and sustainability in Suttons Bay at Rōming Roost .

MichBnB.com is filled with travel inspiration. Visit MichBnb.com for Michigan travel inspirations and accommodation booking.

About Michigan Bed & Breakfast

An association supporting Michigan's best bed and breakfast, inns, and small, independent boutique hotels. All member properties are quality-assured and inspected. Visitors to Michigan can find detailed vacation itineraries, ideas, and accommodations for the state at MichBnB.com .

SOURCE Michigan Bed & Breakfast Association