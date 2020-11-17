Michon Sanders Named Winner of the 2020 Edition of the AXA Art Prize

Sanders was born in Michigan and raised in Florida. In the artist's words, their winning painting "Repast to Follow" explores the themes of "Blackness and the representation of Blackness in a way that feels genuine and not theatrical." The artist further commented "I have a responsibility to my culture to uplift it, and it is important that that is conveyed through every painting."

The second prize winner was Young Lim Lee of the New York Academy of Art for her painting "Artist's Studio." She will receive a prize of $5,000.

Over 400 undergraduate and graduate fine art students from 125 schools from across the U.S. applied and 40 were selected as finalists by curators from the Brooklyn Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Noguchi Museum. The shortlisted artists, 16 young men and 24 young women, are enrolled at 27 different schools and hail from fifteen different states and two countries. The exhibition is accompanied by an illustrated catalogue featuring an essay by noted critic Antwaun Sargent.

Jennifer Schipf, AXA XL's Global Leader for Art said, "So often there is a gap between the established art world and artists just starting out. In developing the AXA Art Prize and continuing to present it even in our current crisis, AXA XL affirmed its commitment to providing an exhibition platform, financial support and networking opportunities to the next generation of talent."

ABOUT AXA XL[1] AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT THE NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

