MICK HUNT, #1 PODCASTER AND MEN TO WATCH 2024 HONOREE, LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

MIAMI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mick Hunt, the dynamic force behind the #1 Self-Improvement podcast "Mick Unplugged," is celebrated as one of Black Leaders Worldwide's Men To Watch 2024 honorees as he continues to make waves in the world of leadership and personal development. Newly appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of renowned motivational speaker, Les Brown Enterprises, Mick brings his unparalleled expertise to the helm of Les' organization, further solidifying his position as a transformative leader.

Along with his new role, Mick is proud to announce The Mick Factor- Executive Leadership Mastermind , a groundbreaking program designed to revolutionize approaches to leadership. Hosted by Mick and his mentor, Les Brown, this exclusive 10-week journey draws inspiration from Les' wisdom and Mick's innovative vision. It's meticulously crafted for executives and entrepreneurs ready to transcend traditional leadership paradigms. Participants will delve into Mental Resiliency, Impact, Character, and the determination to Keep Going, emerging with the mindset, skill set, and network needed to drive change in their organizations and beyond.

"This program isn't just about attending sessions; it's about engaging in a life-changing experience that transcends geographical boundaries, bringing together visionary leaders ready to shape the future," says Mick Hunt.

About "Mick Unplugged":

With guests such as Les Brown, Kenny Anderson, Merril Hoge, and Cameron Arnett, "Mick Unplugged" is a thought-provoking and inspiring podcast that invites listeners to embark on a transformative journey beyond the conventional concept of 'Why' and into the empowering realm of 'Because' – your core driving force. Listeners can expect to gain practical advice on identifying their own 'Because,' learn to make it a daily focus, and understand how it can fuel their journey towards success and fulfillment. Whether you're a seasoned executive or a budding entrepreneur, "Mick Unplugged" offers a roadmap to success forged from real-world experiences.

About Mick Hunt:

Mick Hunt epitomizes transformative leadership and motivational mastery, guiding individuals to profound insights. His relentless pursuit of excellence, encapsulated in "The Mick Factor," drives his journey. Beyond the airwaves, his influence extends through keynote speeches and coaching, inspiring change and fostering growth across various industries. Mick Hunt stands as a beacon of authentic leadership, empowering individuals to transcend limits and unleash their potential. To learn more, visit mickunplugged.com and follow Mick on social media @MickUnplugged.

Media Contact: Krizia Delapuente | [email protected]

