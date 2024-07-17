Mick Hunt Hosts Live Interview with Renowned Music Producer, Composer and Songwriter Patrick Leonard to Celebrate Launch of First-Ever Solo Project

MEDIA KIT

MIAMI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mick Hunt, the transformative leader and host of the acclaimed podcast "Mick Unplugged," is thrilled to announce a special live interview with legendary producer and composer Patrick Leonard. This exclusive event will stream live on all of Mick's social platforms, including LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and X, starting at 6:30 PM EST on July 26th.

Mick Hunt and Patrick Leonard Patrick Leonard - It All Comes Down to Mood Album

Patrick Leonard, the creative force behind some of the most iconic music of our time, is set to release his first-ever solo project, "It All Comes Down To Mood," a double album that promises to redefine the art-pop genre. During the live stream, Mick and Patrick will discuss and listen to select singles from the album, delve into why Leonard is embarking on this solo journey now, and explore the personal revelations he experienced throughout the creative process.

Known for his engaging and insightful interviews, visionary Mick Hunt shared his excitement, saying, "This album is one of the most anticipated releases in the last 10 years. There are only a few geniuses in the world, and Patrick Leonard is one of them. This album has all the feels and is truly ART in its purest form."

Patrick Leonard's illustrious career includes collaborations with industry giants such as Madonna, Leonard Cohen, Pink Floyd, Elton John, and many more. His new album, "It All Comes Down To Mood," features 16 tracks that showcase his exceptional songwriting and production skills, influenced by his rich history of working with some of music's greatest talents.

"If you are tired of formulaic music like myself, this album by Patrick Leonard will make you sit up and take notice. Surprising melodies, incredible music played perfectly by all concerned. For me it is manna from heaven listening to the unexpected twists and turns. A brave album and one that is a complete triumph. Having had the pleasure of working with Pat, this made me feel grateful and made me feel ALIVE." - Elton John

"It All Comes Down To Mood" will be released via Ruudy 6 Records on July 26, 2024, on Deluxe Vinyl and streaming platforms. The first single, "A Walk In The Woods," will be available on June 28, 2024. Learn more at patrickleonardmusic.com.

Join Mick Hunt and Patrick Leonard for an unforgettable livestream that promises to be a deep dive into the heart and soul of music. Follow Mick Hunt on social media @MickUnplugged and tune in at 6:30 PM EST on July 26th.

About Mick Hunt:

Mick Hunt epitomizes transformative leadership and motivational mastery, guiding individuals to profound insights. His relentless pursuit of excellence, encapsulated in "The Mick Factor," drives his journey. Beyond the airwaves, his influence extends through keynote speeches and coaching, inspiring change and fostering growth across various industries. Mick Hunt stands as a beacon and visionary of authentic leadership, empowering individuals to transcend limits and unleash their potential. To learn more, visit mickunplugged.com and follow Mick on social media @MickUnplugged.

