Mick Olinik Named Chief Information Officer of Quality One Wireless Global Operations

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, fulfillment, product aggregation, device engineering, and forward & reverse logistics that serves all major Tier 1 wireless carriers as well as many Tier 2 carriers and major MVNOs, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mick Olinik from Vice President of Marketing Technology to the role of Chief Information Officer, replacing the retiring Garrett Grainger who had served at the position for the previous eight years.

A seasoned technical business strategist with over 25 years of technical experience, Mick Olinik has been given the nod as Quality One's new Chief Information Officer.

A proven technology veteran, Mr. Olinik is a seasoned technical business strategist who's worked extensively with the Web since the mid 1990s. As such, Mick's had the luxury of having a front row seat to the technical development and sociological trends of online marketing technologies from their very beginnings, bringing a rare depth of experience and expertise to all of his endeavors. Further, Olinik is a best-selling author and has been featured as an educator and a speaker at a variety of industry conferences.

In addition to overseeing Quality One's technical operations, Mr. Olinik will also be tasked with a variety of structural improvements, including modernizing the organization's white label commerce offerings and infrastructure, streamlining the organizations internal systems and creating additional technical efficiencies in every area of the company.

"After spending over 20 years developing individual digital business systems in a variety of industries, it's already been an incredibly rewarding challenge to bolster an organization as well respected and entrenched in a variety of different industries as Quality One," said Olinik. "The opportunity to take far greater control of those processes and the organization's technical direction is nothing short of an honor, and I'm excited to take the reins and lead this organization with innovation and ferocity."

Regarding the hire, Chief Executive Officer John Chiorando said, "Mick's presence as the head of Quality One's Technical Operations Department in the form of our new Chief Information Officer brings a level of energy, optimism and innovation that I'm personally thrilled to install into our organization. His concepts and implementational strategies are innovative and effective, and I'm excited to see where we can go technically under his guidance and leadership."

ABOUT QUALITY ONE

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

