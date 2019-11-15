Mickie's Miracles announces the Raise It Up for Pediatric Epilepsy Gala & Poker Tournament to benefit CHOC Children's Foundation & Neuroscience Center in the fight against Pediatric Epilepsy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mickie's Miracles and Co-Sponsors Charity Series of Poker and Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition will be hosting the Raise It Up for Pediatric Epilepsy Gala & Poker Tournament on Saturday, November 23rd, from 5:00pm to 11:00pm at the Fashion Island Hotel.

With over 45,000 children diagnosed with epilepsy every year and 50,000 people dying from epilepsy each year in the United States alone, the event will raise awareness about the URGENT NEED to get children the immediate care they need to make the make the difference between quality of life and permanent brain damage — even death.

"More people live with epilepsy than autism, Parkinson's disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Cerebral Palsy combined — yet treatment and funding research for it is severely lagging," says Kristie Griess, CEO & Visionary Founder of Mickie's Miracles. "As a mom who saw her newborn daughter go from severely seizing and doctors saying she wouldn't walk or talk to a vibrant 8 year old that has been seizure-free for 7 years and counting, I know we can win this fight."

The Raise It Up for Pediatric Epilepsy Gala and Poker Tournament will begin at 5:00pm on Saturday, November 23rd, at Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach and proceeds will benefit Mickie's Miracles, CHOC Children's Foundation and CHOC Children's Neuroscience Center.

Attendees will enjoy an inspiring & entertaining program, anchored by a world class poker tournament experience — hosted by 2019 World Series of Poker Champion Daniel Negraneu — where the winner gets to play Daniel Negreanu head to head for a chance to win a seat at the 2020 World Series of Poker Main Event and an opportunity to win between $8-$10 million.

The evening will feature a culinary extravaganza custom designed by Fashion Island Hotel's premier chefs, a first class silent & live auction featuring unique and experiential items, and captivating music & special features revealed throughout the night.

For more information, visit MickiesMiracles.org/RaiseItUp, or you can reach Mickie's Miracles CEO & Visionary Founder Kristie Griess via email at kristie@MickiesMiracles.org

