Mico Tequila Launches Ready-To-Drink Tequila Seltzers For Elevated Summer Sipping

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mico Tequila, the modern spirited, small batch tequila distillers, have made a name for themselves in the seltzer genre now, offering ready-to-drink Mico Tequila Seltzers. Available in Sam's Club stores in California, Wine House, Jason Wine & Spirits, Mission Wine & Spirits, Remedy Wine & Spirits and online at micotequila.com, these seltzers hit the shelves in time for peak summer heat.

"After mastering our three tequila expressions and working hands-on with our distillers, we are proud to launch a new way to enjoy premium craft tequila in a refreshing, ready-to-drink cocktail," says Mico Tequila's Co-Founder & President Subir Singh. "Mico Tequila Seltzers use our artful tequila making process and combine it with refreshing natural flavors that complement the spirit for a refreshing canned cocktail unlike any other on the market."

These craft tequila seltzers are only 100 calories per can with 5% ABV. Made of small batch tequila, sparkling water, natural flavor, and just a hint of fresh agave, Mico Tequila Seltzers are the light and natural drink to enjoy all season long in three refined and invigorating flavors: lime, grapefruit, and cucumber mint.

Led by father-son duo AJ & Subir Singh, Mico – which translates to "monkey" in Spanish – embodies the disruptive, mischievous spirit of the Mico monkey by design and ethos of the brand at large using creative touches in the distilling process of all three tequilas. Mico Tequila Seltzer is the product of a close-knit network of tequila professionals committed to sustainably raised, agave spirits.

Grab a pack at Sam's Club stores in California and select retailers in California and Texas, or order online at micotequila.com.

About Mico Tequila

Mico Tequila's origin stems from the small town of Atotonilco in the Highlands of Jalisco. Born in Fiji, partners Ajendra (AJ) and Subir Singh set out to produce a tequila reflective of the ripe, fruit-forward agave notes of the highlands. Master distiller Karina Aguilera Rojo, one of the very few female master distillers in Jalisco works diligently to select the highest quality agave only using time-honored methods passed down since 1937 by the Nunez family. Mico — which translates to Monkey in Spanish — is full of curiosity, adventure, and mischief. It is the spirit of Mico the monkey that positions the brand with a unique approach toward the millennial consumer.

