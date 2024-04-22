MICRO-ANT PASSES KEY TEST MILESTONE FOR IRIDIUM CERTUS AIRBORNE ANTENNA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Ant, a leader in bespoke antenna design and manufacturing, has announced that its Airborne High Gain Antenna (HGA) passed a key test from Iridium Communications Inc. Achieving this milestone allows for the HGA's use with Value-Added Manufacturer (VAM) developed Iridium Certus® 700 aviation terminals.

The Micro-Ant HGA is an electronically steered antenna with two simultaneous beams. The testing demonstrates that the antenna successfully tracks the Iridium® satellite constellation and switches satellites effectively, maintaining strong network signals at low elevation angles. Micro-Ant's beam handover technology provides reliable satcom voice and data connectivity during flight maneuvers such as banking.

Micro-Ant's airborne HGA Iridium antennas need to accurately track Iridium satellites from a moving aircraft and switch from one satellite to another as the satellites are moving across the sky. The key test passed by Micro-Ant, called monotonic testing, simulates these movements, and evaluates the antenna's ability to maintain a lock on a satellite while adjusting the azimuth and elevation angles of the antenna.

Micro-Ant is now able to work with Iridium VAMs on system level and airworthiness certification efforts to put the aircraft antenna into service by the end of 2024.

"Exciting progress is being made by Micro-Ant, and we look forward to them supporting Iridium's partners and bringing new state-of-the-art aviation products to the market," said John Peterson, Executive Director, Aviation, Iridium. "Iridium Certus aviation solutions are setting a new standard for cockpit communications performance, and Micro-Ant's new cost-effective, low-profile antenna will further reinforce the value these new solutions bring."

Micro-Ant is part of the Iridium partner ecosystem, a collective of partners, enabling leading global technology companies to leverage Iridium's unique network to manufacture, develop, market, and support innovative applications for a variety of different markets and industries.

This antenna will continue to support growing the Iridium Certus satcom ecosystem, which utilizes the Iridium constellation of 66 Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. The Iridium network is outfitted to provide critical communications including supporting the increasing demand for connectivity for the aviation industry from commercial passenger aircraft, business jets, rotorcraft, and unmanned aircraft.

Micro-Ant currently provides similar beam steering antennas for the Iridium Certus maritime vessel community. These highly efficient multi-patch antennas contain no moving parts and are robust enough for any all-weather conditions at sea.

About Micro-Ant

Founded in 2003, Micro-Ant designs, develops, and manufactures custom antennas for land, maritime, IoT, and aerospace applications operating within the Microwave Frequency Spectrum including UHF, L, S, C, X, Ku and Ka-bands.

Micro-Ant develops strategic antennas for various applications, including 2-way SATCOM, COTM, aircraft, SDARS, DVB, and GPS. Products include phased arrays, patch antennas, parabolic and flat panel antennas, and low-profile active antennas. Micro-Ant operates several world-class manufacturing facilities, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

SOURCE Micro-Ant, LLC