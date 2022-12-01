Micro-Apartments Open in Vibrant Granary District of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global residential brand Common and national development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, is located at the intersection of the Downtown and Granary neighborhoods and will add much-needed capacity to address the city's shortage of attractive, affordable urban living options.

Lattice is located near the corner of 600 S and West Temple, perfectly situated for walkable and bikable access within the Granary and Downtown neighborhoods. Multiple public transit options are also readily available. While small in square footage, the residences feature tremendous views and well-designed layouts designed for renters seeking an urban lifestyle. Many of the building's units will also be offered furnished to appeal to a variety of seasonal, corporate, and young new households.

"Opening the doors on these new micro-units in the Salt Lake City market is an important opportunity for us to help alleviate the city's growing demand for attainable housing options as we seek to grow our real estate portfolio in Utah. Our team is hard at work on detailed design and development plans for the property near the building, but we did not want to delay in making these residences available through a fast-tracked process," said Krista Springer, McWhinney's Executive Vice President of Commercial and Mixed-Use Development.

After being selected by McWhinney and their development partner, RL Group, to manage the building earlier this year, Common has now begun to market the 184 residences for short and long-term leases. Lattice will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah's capital city. Applications are now available for move-ins starting as early as this month, with rent starting at $1,225 per month.

NEW TO SALT LAKE; NOT NEW TO REAL ESTATE

Established in Colorado, McWhinney is a real estate firm with projects now located across six different states. The company creates sustainable communities that deliver a true sense of place, foster belonging, and enable connectivity for residents, workers, visitors, and guests. Some of their most visible projects include the mixed-use redevelopment of Denver's Union Station and the Dairy Block mixed-use microdistrict. McWhinney was introduced to this redevelopment project by local partner RL Group due to their significant experience in multifamily housing.

Adaptive reuse of the existing high-rise building at 161 W 600 S, which once operated as a hotel, was important to the development team as they explored all options for the property.

"The prospect of reutilizing and reimagining an existing building really drew us to this project site, as it aligns perfectly with our sustainability goals. With the trend toward smaller apartments in urban environments, converting former hotel rooms into long-term rental units made a ton of sense for this community," said Chad O'Connor, Senior Development Manager of Multifamily for the McWhinney team.

Lattice will feature studio apartment residences, paired with a robust suite of amenities including a resident lounge, fitness center, bike storage, conference room, dedicated co-working space, and a dining room event space for resident use. 56 of the 184 residences will be leased fully furnished, rentable for short or long-term periods, providing a great option for seasonal visitors, digital nomads, and corporate use.

"We're thrilled to be working with McWhinney to open and operate our first Salt Lake City home, and in doing so, create attainable, community driven housing for Salt Lake City renters. Common has long been a champion of the power of innovative housing types to alleviate the country's housing crisis, and Lattice is the perfect example of how these units drive sustainability and affordability," Common CEO, Karlene Holloman, said, "This is only the beginning for Common in Utah, and we're looking forward to contributing to a bright future for Salt Lake City."

Common creates savings and community for its residents with discounts to local businesses and national brands, including GoPuff, HelloFresh, and more. Common residents also have access to the Connect by Common app, where they can meet other residents and RSVP to events hosted by the community manager and their neighbors.

Interested new residents can book a tour at common.com/lattice.

ABOUT COMMON Common is a global residential manager making city living easier for renters through the thoughtful use of technology and design. Common delivers exceptional experiences for thousands of residents across coliving, microunits, and traditional apartments. They are the preferred choice for residents looking for stress-free city living from a trusted brand, and for real estate owners seeking reliable, above-market returns. With over 23,000 units open and under development and over $110 million in venture capital investment, Common is expanding into 22 cities across the world. To work with us, visit our partners page or follow us on Instagram at @common.living.

ABOUT McWHINNEY McWhinney is passionate about creating great places and providing awe-inspiring experiences. Since 1991, McWhinney has planned and developed more than 6,000 acres of innovative and sustainable master-planned communities and more than 13 million square feet of vertical commercial and mixed-use properties throughout the Rocky Mountain region and the West Coast. Over the years, McWhinney has been recognized for significant real estate development contributions, including being named Colorado's "Developer of the Year" by the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) and a multi-winner of the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) Global Awards for Excellence. For more information, visit mcwhinney.com.

ABOUT RL GROUP RL Group is a consortium of investors brought together by Justin Earl, Thomas Lee, and Ron Heffernan with a shared belief in the untapped potential of Salt Lake City. Along with their collective experience in real estate development and entrepreneurship, RL Group brings a deep understanding of the history, drivers, and momentum of the local market.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall

504-644-7335

[email protected]

SOURCE McWhinney