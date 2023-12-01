Micro Battery Market to Reach $4.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 21.63% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The micro battery market is driven by factors such as an increase in adoption of wearable devices that propels the growth and demand for flexible and thin batteries in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Micro Battery Market by Type (Button Batteries, Thin Film Batteries, Printed Batteries, and Solid-State Chip Batteries), Application (Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wireless Sensors, and Others), and Battery Type (Primary and Secondary)". According to the report, the global micro battery market was valued at $0.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 21.63% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5781

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

122 – Tables

66 – Charts

387 – Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The surge in use of wearable technology, the growth of the semiconductor sector, and the rise in private expenditures on technical R&D for Internet of Things (IoT) technology are the main drivers of market revenue growth. The market demand is also driven by consumers switching from conventional batteries to micro batteries due to their many benefits. Rise in awareness of the advantages of micro batteries is a major factor driving the worldwide market for micro batteries.

Micro batteries often have a large operating temperature range and a high energy density. The batteries are flexible, lightweight, and able to be shaped into any shape without sacrificing their effectiveness. These attributes make micro batteries pivotal in powering portable and wearable electronic devices, where space and weight considerations are critical. As industries and consumers alike recognize the benefits of these compact power sources, the demand for micro batteries continues to escalate, driving innovation in their design and application across an array of technological domains.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.0 billion CAGR 21.63 % No. of Pages in Report 387 Segments covered Type, Battery Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of wearable devices. Propelling the growth and demand for flexible and thin batteries in the Internet of Things (IoT) Opportunities Surge in integration of micro batteries in small textiles Restraints Lack of designs in fabrication

COVID-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the micro battery market witnessed an increased demand for power electronics components in medical devices and healthcare infrastructure.

The Button Batteries Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

By type, the button batteries segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global micro battery market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the surge in need for small and portable electronic gadgets is one important factor. Button batteries are vital power sources due to the rise in usage of consumer gadgets, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and hearing aids, which are smaller and having a higher energy density. In addition, the button batteries segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.19% from 2023 to 2032.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5781

The Primary Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

By battery type, the primary segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-third of the global micro battery market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the secondary segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.33% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in electrical appliances, smartphones and others.

The Consumer Electronics Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

By application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global micro battery market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the growing need for small and portable electronics. In addition, the consumer electronics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.59% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to Maintain its Dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global micro battery industry revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.48% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the world's rapid industrialization, technical developments, and the growing demand for consumer electronics in nations such as South Korea, Japan, and China. The micro battery market is growing due in part to the region's proactive adoption of emerging technologies, particularly on the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart device sectors.

Leading Market Players:

Panasonic Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Maxell, Ltd.

VARTA AG

Enfucell

Duracell

Molex

Renata

Seiko Instruments Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global micro battery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

As per the micro battery market outlook, this report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the micro battery market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing micro battery market opportunities.

The micro battery Market Forecast research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the micro battery market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global micro battery market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and micro battery Market growth strategies.

Micro Battery Key Segments:

By Type

Button Batteries

Thin Film Batteries

Printed Batteries

Solid State Chip Batteries

By Battery Type

Primary

Secondary

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Smart Packaging

SmartCards

Wireless Sensors

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Brazil , Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates , South Africa , Rest of LAMEA)

Procure Complete Report (387 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/47SvbDI

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Graphene Battery Market is projected to Grow $398.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR from 31.2% 2020-2027

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market is Anticipated to Garner $4.6 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2032

Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage System Market is projected to Grow $17.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2031

Battery Energy Storage System Market is Anticipated to Garner $51.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031

Consumer Electronics Batteries Industry generated $13.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $61.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research