Micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size set to increase by USD 3,646.31 million : Growth opportunities led by 2G Energy AG. and Axiom Energy Group LLC - Technavio

Feb 14, 2023, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,646.31 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 1,944.09 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the Rise in global energy demand, Economic and environmental benefits, and Favorable government regulations. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 2G Energy AG, Axiom Energy Group LLC, BDR Thermea Group, Centrica Plc, Ceres Power Holdings plc, EC Power AS, General Electric Co., GreenSpec, GreenWatt Canada, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTT bv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samad Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Tedom AS, Vaillant Group, Veolia Environment SA, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by segment application (residential and commercial), technology (fuel cells and engines), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)
- Residential
- The residential segment was valued at USD 1,483.15 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. For the years 2022 through 2026, the average household size is anticipated to increase by 1% to 2% yearly. This will spark interest in new home construction initiatives. The reduced electricity and heating bills for consumers have led to a decrease in emissions and resilience of the power supply, which has increased the demand for micro-CHP. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the residential segment in the global micro-CHP market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market vendors
Micro Combined Heat And Power (micro-CHP) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
173
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.53%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,646.31 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
14.56
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
2G Energy AG, Axiom Energy Group LLC, BDR Thermea Group, Centrica Plc, Ceres Power Holdings plc, EC Power AS, General Electric Co., GreenSpec, GreenWatt Canada, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTT bv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samad Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Tedom AS, Vaillant Group, Veolia Environment SA, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 7.3 Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Fuel cells - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Fuel cells - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Engines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Engines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Engines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Engines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Engines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 2G Energy AG
- Exhibit 108: 2G Energy AG - Overview
- Exhibit 109: 2G Energy AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: 2G Energy AG - Key offerings
- 12.4 Axiom Energy Group LLC
- Exhibit 111: Axiom Energy Group LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Axiom Energy Group LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Axiom Energy Group LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Centrica Plc
- Exhibit 114: Centrica Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Centrica Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Centrica Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Centrica Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Centrica Plc - Segment focus
- 12.6 Ceres Power Holdings plc
- Exhibit 119: Ceres Power Holdings plc - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Ceres Power Holdings plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Ceres Power Holdings plc - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Ceres Power Holdings plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Ceres Power Holdings plc - Segment focus
- 12.7 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 124: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.8 GreenSpec
- Exhibit 129: GreenSpec - Overview
- Exhibit 130: GreenSpec - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: GreenSpec - Key offerings
- 12.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 137: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 12.11 Samad Power Ltd.
- Exhibit 142: Samad Power Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Samad Power Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Samad Power Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 145: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.13 Vaillant Group
- Exhibit 150: Vaillant Group - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Vaillant Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Vaillant Group - Key offerings
- 12.14 Veolia Environment SA
- Exhibit 153: Veolia Environment SA - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus
- 12.15 Viessmann Climate Solutions SE
- Exhibit 157: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Key offerings
- 12.16 Volkswagen AG
- Exhibit 160: Volkswagen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Volkswagen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 164: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 173: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations
