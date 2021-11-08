Micro Computed Tomography Market Size Worth $327.7 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 327.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. A growing number of applications and a significant demand for technologically advanced three-dimensional imaging technologies are driving the market for micro computed tomography (CT). In addition, the increasing use of micro-CT in research is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

By product, the ex-vivo micro CT segment dominated the market in 2020 and is further expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

In terms of application, the life sciences segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the high-resolution structural imaging and nanomechanical measurements provided by the micro-CT

The dentistry segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period since micro-CT has a wide range of applications in dentistry, from dental research to treatment

North America dominated the market for micro-CT and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 8.8% over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies in China and India

Micro-CT can be used to examine the internal structure of both material and biological materials without cutting them and preserving the samples or specimens for future research. Micro-CT scanning's unique properties enable scientists to examine a sample's morphology Micro-CT is used to research bone, teeth, tissue/organs, animal anatomy, plants, food, composite materials, medical devices, batteries, and other areas. Both in vivo and ex vivo scanning modes are available with these scanners.

Technological developments are likely to contribute to market expansion, such as faster performance, high resolution, and reduce time and labor. For instance, In February 2019, the new SKYSCANTM 1273 benchtop 3D X-ray microscope was introduced by Bruker. The SKYSCAN 1273 establishes a new benchmark for benchtop non-destructive testing (NDT), delivering performance previously only available from floor-standing devices. Furthermore, EUREKA-funded project Xamflow has developed a new software tool that makes micro-CT examinations more efficient and less labor-intensive than before.

Micro-CT imaging is bringing up endless opportunities in a variety of fields. During the forecast period, the increased demand for micro-CT in research and development activities is expected to enhance product demand. However, this system is heavily reliant on complicated computer hardware and software, and it may have frequent technical failures, demanding ongoing personnel training, which may limit the market's growth.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.