Micro Data Center Market to Surpass $14.5bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro data center market is anticipated to hike from USD 3 billion in 2018 to around USD 14.5 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The growing demand for micro-modular solutions to enhance the mobility and portability of the IT environment will accelerate the market. These facilities allow enterprises to easily shift or relocate their IT infrastructure environment to new business locations or headquarters. The large enterprises that have an operational network in different locations require additional IT equipment to support the rapid increase in business operations. These portable solutions are being widely adopted in large businesses for providing additional IT support to mega facilities.

Several major companies, such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook, have established their mega facilities around the globe to expand their business operations. Micro solutions will allow these enterprises to expand their IT environment with less time and cost investment. Such factors are positively impacting the micro data center market growth.

The increasing number of self-contained IT facilities will drive the demand for services, such as installation, maintenance, and consulting, in the micro data center market. Countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and China, are witnessing a high demand for installation services due to the rapid adoption of IT facilities in the business environment. With an increase in the installation of micro facilities, the need for maintenance services is also growing rapidly in the market. These data center facilities incur lesser maintenance costs in comparison with traditional facilities due to the integrated framework with energy-efficient solutions. Several players in micro data centers market, such as Schneider, Eaton, and Delta Power Solutions, offer these services to their clients at an affordable price range. Moreover, the consulting services offered by the players are aiding companies and businesses to implement micro solutions with suitable power ratings and rack size depending on the business requirements.

The increased interest of the colocation companies to adopt modular solutions is predicted to accelerate the micro data center market share. The colocation providers depend on these facilities to expand their IT environment in case of additional data storage requirements. Companies are planning to incorporate a network of micro-colocation facilities to reduce the overall capital expenditure and improve the network & power efficiency in their business operations. Moreover, these facilities can cater to any performance requirements while providing flexibility to single as well as customized racks and enclosures. Factors, such as rise in data traffic, high demand for the data safety, security, and management, will drive the micro data center market demand.

The North America micro data centers market will witness at a CAGR of over 23% over the forecast time span owing to the rapid digitalization, urbanization, and technological adoption in the region. The U.S. accounts for the majority of data center establishment globally due to the presence of multinational companies that are expanding their business operations. These enterprises require effective IT infrastructure to manage their large business data, thereby driving the micro data center market growth. Several manufacturers in the region, such as HPE, Schneider, and IBM Corporation, are investing highly to develop modern self-containerized solutions.

Major companies participating in the micro data center market include Canovate Group, Advanced Facilities, Inc., Dell Inc., Attom Technology, Eaton Corporation PLC, Dataracks, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Delta Power Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Panduit Corporation, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Co., Zellabox, and Schneider Electric SE, among others. The manufacturers in the market are developing modern solutions such as DCIM tools, fire suppression, and environment monitoring systems for enhancing the performance and energy efficiency of the facilities.

