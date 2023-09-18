Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures Surpass 1 Billion Contracts Traded

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures surpassed 1 billion contracts traded on September 13.

"Our Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures are among the most actively traded equity index products at CME Group, averaging more than 1.1 million contracts per day in Q3-to-date," said Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Index Products at CME Group. "At one-tenth the size of their benchmark E-mini counterpart, these micro-sized futures allow market participants to hedge or scale exposure with enhanced flexibility around major market-moving events, especially those with the potential to impact the tech-heavy sector of the Nasdaq-100."

"The Nasdaq-100 Index® is one of the world's preeminent large-cap growth indexes capturing companies with a legacy of innovation that create competitive advantages in their respective markets," said Sean Wasserman, Vice President and Global Head of Index & Advisor Solutions at Nasdaq. "We congratulate CME Group on achieving this milestone and celebrate our collaboration in bringing unique products to market that provide investors with valuable exposure to companies impacting our society and economy."

For more information on these products, please visit www.cmegroup.com/microeminis.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The

Nasdaq® Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™, and Nasdaq-100® are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group