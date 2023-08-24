Micro E-mini S&P 500 Futures Surpass 1 Billion Contracts Traded

  • First CME Group Micro product to trade 1 billion contracts

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures surpassed 1 billion contracts traded on August 23.

"At just over three years old, our Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures have become some of the most actively traded and deeply liquid equity index products at CME Group, averaging more than 1.1 million contracts traded per day," said Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Index Products at CME Group. "At one-tenth the size of their benchmark E-mini counterpart, these micro-sized futures allow market participants to hedge or trade with enhanced flexibility around major market-moving events by executing trading strategies more nimbly and scaling index exposure up or down."

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of the U.S. equity market and serves as the foundation for a wide range of liquid investment vehicles around the world," said Bruce Schachne, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "S&P DJI extends its sincere congratulations to CME Group for reaching another significant market milestone, the first to cross this threshold within its complex. We are proud of the growth that we've seen within our indices business and look forward to continuing to provide leading index solutions across varying geographies and asset classes."

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

