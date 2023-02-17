Micro electric vehicle market to grow by 8.02%: Highlights on COVID-19 analysis, recovery, and latest trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global micro electric vehicle market size is estimated to grow by 1,542.22 thousand units from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the micro electric vehicle market was valued at 2,700.02 thousand units. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Micro Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of micro electric vehicles for the mass market by leading automakers and urban mobility solution providers is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. There are numerous advantages of micro electric vehicles.

The popularity of such vehicles is compelling automakers to meet the demands of customers globally.

For instance, Micro Mobility Systems is developing new urban mobility solutions and working on re-launching the electric version of the BMW Isetta.

Such factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Micro electric vehicle market - Five forces

The global micro electric vehicle market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Micro electric vehicle market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Micro electric vehicle market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (golf and micro cars and quadricycle) and application (commercial, personal, and public utilities).

The golf and micro cars segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. A golf cart carries golfers and their accessories around a golf course. The sales of golf carts have increased over the last few years owing to advances in technology and growing interest in golf. The growth of the golf and micro cars segment is attributed to factors such as high demand for neighborhood electric vehicles and club cars, including golf carts and personal utility vehicles, in countries such as the US and China .

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global micro electric vehicle market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global micro electric vehicle market.

North America is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key revenue-generating countries for the market owing to the high demand for quadricycles, electric golf carts, and mobility vehicles. The US government has introduced subsidies and incentives to drive the demand for micro electric vehicles, which is driving the market's growth in the region.

Micro electric vehicle market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Technological advances in lithium-ion battery manufacturing and minimal maintenance costs leading to improved reliability are driving the growth of the global micro EV market.

are driving the growth of the global micro EV market. Li-ion batteries have higher energy density when compared to lead-acid batteries and nickel-metal hydride batteries.

They are also more compact, lightweight, and safer.

As Li-ion batteries are being used in various sectors, R&D activities are being undertaken to improve their performance and lifecycle.

The use of advanced technologies, such as technical advances in cathodes, anodes, and electrolytes, may boost the storage capacities of Li-ion batteries.

Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Power grids serving as a source of electric vehicles are indirectly polluting the environment, which is challenging the growth of the global micro EV market.

which is challenging the growth of the global micro EV market. Energy infrastructure such as power grids is driven by coal, which leads to air pollution.

These power grids release large amounts of harmful gases, which can cause health issues in humans.

The production of electric car batteries also pollutes the natural environment.

Such indirect harmful effects of electric vehicles may hinder the growth of the global micro electric vehicle market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this micro electric vehicle market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the micro electric vehicle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the micro electric vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the micro electric vehicle market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of micro electric vehicle market vendors

Micro Electric Vehicle Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02% Market growth 2023-2027 1,542.22 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.76 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alta Zero Emissions Solutions Inc., AYRO Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bintelli Electric Vehicles, BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., Elio Motors Inc., G H Varley Pty Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Italcar Industrial Srl, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Microlino AG, PMV Electric Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Renault SAS, Shandong Baoya, Shifeng Group Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

