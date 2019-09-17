Micro Focus Announces Vertica in Eon Mode for Pure Storage

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate 2019, Pure Storage's annual user conference, Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) announced the general availability of Vertica in Eon Mode for Pure Storage. The industry's first and only analytical database solution that separates compute from storage for on-premise environments, Vertica in Eon Mode for Pure Storage drives better economics and greater choice for customers by expanding the ability to dynamically manage workloads and simplify operations beyond public clouds.

Organizations in every industry are challenged by the volume of data and speed of analytics required to lead the market. Two industry trends are coming together to meet these challenges -- object storage such as S3, and the separation of compute from storage. Object storage provides a cost-effective means of storing massive data volumes. The separation of compute from storage helps to manage more dynamic workloads and enables workload isolation for individual teams and projects. But, until now, these capabilities have been largely limited to the cloud. Vertica in Eon Mode for Pure Storage addresses these trends and delivers the high data volume management, unmatched performance, and ease of operations that analytics-driven businesses need to become data disruptors, on-premises or in public clouds.

"Public cloud architectures deliver value to many organizations, but many companies need the same advantages in on-premises or in hybrid deployments," said Colin Mahony, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Vertica at Micro Focus. "Now, with Vertica in Eon Mode for Pure Storage, organizations can leverage cloud architecture if they choose hybrid environments or remain on-premises. With support for Pure Storage FlashBlade, Vertica provides our customers with a unified analytics platform that brings cloud architecture down to earth."

Many organizations, particularly in highly regulated industries, have chosen not to migrate to the cloud due to talent gaps, complex migrations, loss of control, governance and cost management challenges, vendor lock-in, and more. Others need the flexibility of hybrid deployments. Vertica in Eon Mode for Pure Storage brings all of the capabilities and benefits of cloud-optimized architectures to on-premises environments, providing customers even greater choice.

"Pure Storage FlashBlade makes fast object storage a reality," said Brian Schwarz, Vice President of Product Management, Pure Storage. "By collaborating with Vertica to deliver Vertica in Eon Mode for Pure Storage to market, customers now have the best of both worlds – fast object storage with the highest analytical performance in a dense, power efficient, and simple-to-manage system within their own data centers."

Vertica in Eon Mode for Pure Storage enables organizations from financial services to telecommunications, healthcare to retail and beyond to address their variable workload requirements, with these available advantages:

Elastically scale storage as the database grows from terabytes to petabytes

Deliver the concurrency and performance needed as more and more users require analytics for business decisions

Isolate workloads based on specific department needs and use cases and eliminate the costs and headaches of database replication

Size compute to "hot data" rather than to the overall database for further cost savings

Combine siloed data on-premises and develop practices and procedures before moving to a completely new environment as a stepping stone to the cloud

Prepare for hybrid deployments that feature the same "tech stack" for on-premise and in the cloud for operational simplicity and flexibility

