Micro Focus Announces Voltage SecureData Integration with Snowflake to Provide Secure Analytics with Data Privacy and Protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) (NYSE: MFGP) today announced that it has partnered with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to deliver data-centric protection to organizations worldwide. The integration of Micro Focus Voltage SecureData with Snowflake enables Voltage customers to seamlessly and securely shift workloads to Snowflake's platform without the risk of compromising business-sensitive data, while adhering to privacy regulations. The integration also helps customers of Snowflake acquire secure data analytics capabilities offered by Voltage SecureData.

Snowflake's Data Cloud enables customers to unify, integrate, analyze, and share previously siloed data with a near-zero management platform that delivers virtually unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. The Voltage SecureData integration, paired with Snowflake's platform,enables a complete cloud-native solution for high scale secure cloud analytics. This powerful solution adds to Voltage SecureData's deep capabilities in secure analytics across databases, data lakes and other siloed data.

"We are excited to partner with Micro Focus to bring Voltage format-preserving encryption to the Snowflake customer community," said Vikas Jain, Head of Snowflake Security Product Management. "Snowflake's mission is to help organizations mobilize their data, and Micro Focus can help our customers on the journey to secure cloud analytics on Snowflake's platform."

Micro Focus Voltage SecureData mitigates the risk of data breach and enables regulatory compliance. Customers can now protect sensitive data in Snowflake using NIST-standard format-preserving encryption, as well as format-preserving hash, stateless tokenization, and stateless key management, all of which enable data privacy compliance. Micro Focus Voltage SecureData provides all of these capabilities without impacting investments in analytics, data science, or business intelligence infrastructure.

"Our global customers deserve best-in-class data security across all major platforms on-premises and in the cloud," said John Delk, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Security, Micro Focus. "The partnership between Micro Focus and Snowflake extends our leadership in secure analytics and provides our customers with additional options in their journey to cyber resilience. We look forward to expanding our addressable markets and delighting customers with this new integration with the Snowflake Data Cloud."

Voltage SecureData helps organizations strengthen their cyber resilience by providing an end-to-end data-centric approach to enterprise data protection. The protection technologies in Voltage SecureData provide flexible implementation and data-centric protection for a virtually unlimited number of structured data types in any language, and any region, with proven performance, reliability, and scalability.

Voltage SecureData for Snowflake will be available to customers worldwide in the first half of 2021 for trial or purchase.

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, delivering mission-critical technology to 40,000 customers around the globe. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a deep inventory of advanced analytics, the company helps customers run and transform their business so they can adapt to evolving market conditions and compete in the digital economy over the long term. Micro Focus does this by delivering solutions that bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies to protect IT investments. That is High Tech, Low Drama.

