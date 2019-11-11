Micro Focus Celebrates 133 Percent Growth of Service Management Automation X (SMAX) Customers over the Previous Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) today announced that the Service Management Automation X (SMAX) customer count grew by 133% in the previous twelve months, and the product will be available as a service (SaaS) directly from Micro Focus in the United States and Canada beginning in November 2019. To fuel future growth, customers will have the broadest choice of deployment options, including consuming SMAX as a service, deployment in the cloud with Amazon (including AWS GovCloud), Microsoft or Google, or deployment on-premises.

"Enterprises executing a digital transformation strategy need solutions that improve user engagement and deliver IT and enterprise services on demand," said Tom Goguen, Micro Focus chief product officer. "SMAX is the only multi-cloud Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solution on the market today with entirely-codeless configuration, enabling customers to take advantage of advanced analytics while dramatically reducing implementation times and overall TCO as compared to our competitors' highly customized offerings."

SMAX accelerates time to value and drives down the total cost of ownership (TCO) with the following capabilities:

Machine learning is embedded and configured into the core of the product, allowing for enterprise customers to benefit from intelligent capabilities without additional fees or the need to integrate third-party applications.

A Smart Virtual Agent that understands natural language to reduce service desk cost and provide end-users with dependable and rapid resolutions.

Entirely codeless configurations and a modern user experience that eliminates the need for expensive developers.

A simple OpEx subscription model that streamlines purchasing and value management, so customers always know what they're paying for.

Micro Focus SMAX as a service is the world's first and only ESM solution built on machine-learning and analytics that features an intent-based smart virtual agent with Natural Language Understanding (NLU). According to The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2019, in which Micro Focus SMAX was named a leader, "Micro Focus provides one of the most intelligent service management platforms currently available, including uniquely advanced automated change risk scoring and proactive change optimization suggestions."

SMAX gives customers the option to easily switch from SaaS to on-premises or cloud and vice versa. The platform's quarterly release schedule allows for Micro Focus to quickly and continuously update the SaaS offering with new innovations for customers in each planned update.

"The SMAX solution, hosted by Green Light Group, has helped us to centralize ITSM around the world," said Mark Perry, IT Manager at Shurtape Technologies. "End-user self-service has been our focus, and the SMAX end-user portal with responsive design has been well received by our users. At Shurtape, we use the normal Service Management processes along with Change Management and Surveys, and plan to grow into additional modules in the future."

"Our customers expect the software industry to provide advanced software products they can leverage to genuinely transform IT, with far fewer headaches," said Jesse White, President at Intact Technology. "Micro Focus has done just that with the SMAX platform and we are excited to see advanced machine learning and AI capabilities that will delight users, reduce the need for manual governance and fundamentally promise to reduce the ever-increasing workload put on IT Operations teams. The SMAX cloud offering, with simple subscription-based pricing, eliminates upfront capital costs for our customers, and will help enterprises succeed in their digital transformations faster."

In addition to introducing SMAX as a service in the US and Canada, this month's 2019.11 product update includes deployment options for Amazon Web Services EKS via native Kubernetes services and Microsoft Azure AKS. The November 2019 update also features the controlled availability of Software Asset Management to track software license usage.

