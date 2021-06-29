Micro Focus' CyberRes Announces Voltage SecureData Support for Amazon Macie

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, today announced Voltage SecureData integration with Amazon Macie. This new and unique integration allows Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) customers to automate data-centric protection onto data discovery, classification, and remediation processes, which can minimize risk exposure while complying with data privacy and protection regulations. As an enterprise-grade data security solution, Voltage SecureData helps organizations strengthen their cyber resilience by providing an end-to-end data-centric approach to enterprise data pro­tection. Voltage SecureData has been rapidly expanding its AWS capabilities to enable enterprises to keep their data persistently protected while being moved from on-premises to the cloud, while in transit, at rest, or in use.

Customers on AWS utilize Amazon Macie for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to discover sensitive and high-value data within Amazon S3 object storage, taking advantage of the dashboards and alerts that Amazon Macie provides to gain visibility into how this data is being stored, accessed, or moved. Integrating Voltage SecureData with Amazon Macie now enables the immediate triggering of a data protection operation on the sensitive data and files.

"As organizations manage growing volumes of data, identifying and protecting their sensitive data at scale can become increasingly complex, expensive, and time-consuming," said Sid Dutta, Senior Data Security Product Executive, CyberRes. "Further, in the information lifecycle management processes, the various stages of the data lifecycle are typically disjointed. With the new Voltage SecureData integration with Amazon Macie, AWS customers are offered an automated end-to-end data-centric protection mechanism that can minimize the possibility of incidents escalating into breaches."

Heavy reliance on configurations of data storage services, server-side encryption, and perimeter controls, creates opportunities of errors and incidents that could lead to exfiltration and the compromising of sensitive data. Voltage SecureData offers a comprehensive data pro­tection platform without exposing live information to high–risk, high-threat environments. Information protected by Voltage SecureData is in compliance with PCI DSS, CCPA, HIPAA, GLBA, and other state and national data privacy regulations, as well as the European Commission's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), applicable in all EU member states.

Voltage SecureData is available today to customers worldwide for purchase.

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world's largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow's opportunities.

