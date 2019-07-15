Micro Focus Introduces New Robotic Process Automation Product, Ignites Enterprise Productivity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) today announced the general availability of Micro Focus Robotic Process Automation (RPA) which gives companies the power to build, secure, and scale automated business processes, from legacy to modern, across the enterprise.

According to Gartner, "The ability to integrate legacy systems is the key driver for RPA projects. By using this technology, organizations can quickly accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, while unlocking the value associated with past technology investments." Micro Focus RPA automates repetitive, error-prone UI-based human actions on legacy apps and integrates them with modern IT process automation in a single product.

"Micro Focus RPA delivers on key capabilities such as scalability, resiliency and security that our customers and partners demanded," said Tom Goguen, Micro Focus Chief Product Officer. "It adapts to UI changes, automates UI and API-based applications, and includes real-time auditing and traceability, giving our customers the confidence to deploy RPA across the enterprise while providing for centralized governance and compliance for their digital workforce."

"As we have worked closely the last few years with our customers and partners to leverage test automation for their first RPA projects, it presented a convenient way to evaluate the potential of business-related automation and further prove its value to the organization," said Raffi Margaliot, Micro Focus General Manager for Application Delivery Management. "With Micro Focus RPA, we augmented our core capabilities to be purpose-built for RPA, and we believe our innovations in making automation more resilient to change will deliver a lower TCO compared to existing solutions."

Micro Focus RPA capabilities include:

Easy-to-use design studio : An intuitive design interface that allows users to easily record screen actions and design sophisticated end-to-end RPA workflows, visually or with code.

: An intuitive design interface that allows users to easily record screen actions and design sophisticated end-to-end RPA workflows, visually or with code. Cross-platform connections : A technology-rich product that combines UI automation with API and other integration methods to connect business processes spanning old and new applications.

: A technology-rich product that combines UI automation with API and other integration methods to connect business processes spanning old and new applications. Scalable robots : A worker-queue-based architecture to scale robots up or down as workloads change, making it possible to run hundreds or thousands of robots at once.

: A worker-queue-based architecture to scale robots up or down as workloads change, making it possible to run hundreds or thousands of robots at once. Centralized security : A centralized dashboard to manage the robots that have unique IDs and encrypted, role-based credentials.

: A centralized dashboard to manage the robots that have unique IDs and encrypted, role-based credentials. Resilient robots: Advanced object recognition technology to detect UI changes and automatically adapt as needed, saving time on maintenance.

"Our customers demand genuine improvements through integrated service delivery, and we know this can only occur with advanced service offerings and innovative partnership in technologies like robotic process automation," said Denham Seneviratne, National Sales Manager for Winthrop Australia. "We believe Micro Focus is well placed to help deliver on this promise, and we hope our customers are the beneficiaries."

"At Kinetic IT, we strengthen our personalized service offerings by minimizing effort on activities better suited to automation," said Brett Roberts, Chief Product Officer of Kinetic IT. "The release of Micro Focus RPA opens up new opportunities to explore and pursue for the benefit of our customers."

"As a Platinum partner of Micro Focus, we are excited about the release of the RPA product and see the definite benefits it can start to bring our clients," said Jamie Duffield, CEO of Revolution IT. "The RPA product will enable us to automate their processes and focus areas of their application stack to drive value into repetitive tasks quickly and efficiently."

With cost-effective licensing, companies can keep their RPA costs predictable and scalable. Pricing starts at $15,000 USD per robot, with special pricing that extends to Micro Focus Unified Functional Testing and Operations Orchestration customers.

Additional Information

For companies looking to start their first RPA projects, Micro Focus has professional service offerings available for best practice and process improvement guidance.

For more information on the release of Micro Focus Robotic Process Automation, visit www.microfocus.com/rpa.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus helps organizations run and transform their business through four core areas of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security, Risk & Governance. Driven by customer-centric innovation, our software provides the critical tools they need to build, operate, secure, and analyze the enterprise. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies—enabling faster innovation, with less risk, in the race to digital transformation.

Contact

Adam Lee, Micro Focus

832-239-5995

adaml@microfocus.com

SOURCE Micro Focus

Related Links

http://www.microfocus.com

