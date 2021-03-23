Micro Focus Introduces OPTIC, Transforming IT at Lower Risk and Cost

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) today announced the release of OPTIC (Operations Platform for Transformation, Intelligence and Cloud), empowering IT operations with built-in, unlimited-use intelligence at the core and the ability to optimize the cloud as a full partner. As companies navigate the shifting demands of the digital economy and seek to improve productivity for a dispersed workforce, Micro Focus OPTIC simplifies the complexity of transforming IT to meet changing expectations.

"An ideal IT platform should not compound complexity by creating technical debt for future maintenance, incurring extra cost for AI/ML or limiting your ability to manage across cloud and traditional environments," said Travis Greene, Micro Focus Sr. Director of ITOM Product Marketing. "With Micro Focus OPTIC, companies can transform without any drama by harnessing the platform's embedded intelligence and extending operational best practices while retaining cloud agility."

Key capabilities of Micro Focus OPTIC include:

Unified process automation with embedded 'best-practice' content that improves productivity without requiring brittle custom code.

with embedded 'best-practice' content that improves productivity without requiring brittle custom code. Discovery and topology mapping for both cloud and on-premises environments that enable efficient management based on current configurations.

for both cloud and on-premises environments that enable efficient management based on current configurations. A single interface for user self-service , backed by smart virtual agents, that reduces user frustration while improving response times and staff efficiency.

, backed by smart virtual agents, that reduces user frustration while improving response times and staff efficiency. Flexible deployment options —in the cloud, in containers, as a service, or on-premises—and the ability to switch as needed.

—in the cloud, in containers, as a service, or on-premises—and the ability to switch as needed. Modular building blocks and flexible licensing for on-demand functionality without unexpected costs.

The embedded intelligence at the core of Micro Focus OPTIC provides broad analysis as it normalizes, stores and makes sense of all data produced by the variety of solutions found across IT environments – including most third-party monitoring tools. OPTIC also allows teams to discover, monitor, manage, and govern cloud services in tandem with an on-premises approach—maximizing the customer experience and business return. With the cloud as a full partner, companies can unify performance and availability management while staying open to new possibilities with multi-cloud deployment options.

As digital transformation continues to drive strategic business change, Micro Focus OPTIC is one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers build on what already works and take a high tech, low drama approach to transformation. OPTIC components are licensed and install with Micro Focus ITOM products, providing incremental value to customers as they expand their use.

