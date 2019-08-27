Micro Focus Introduces Policy Compliance Assessor for Seamless Assessment and Migration from Active Directory to Microsoft Intune

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) today announced the release of Micro Focus Policy Compliance Assessor, which allows IT administrators to automatically assess their organization's cloud readiness and seamlessly and securely migrate existing Active Directory Group Policy Objects (GPOs) to Microsoft Intune. The new solution is the only assessment and migration tool of its kind that helps organizations accelerate its transition to the cloud, not only creating operational efficiencies but also facilitating and supporting their journey through digital transformation from beginning to end.

"Our customers are looking for a way to accelerate their cloud strategy and drive consistency in how they enforce security policies across their entire infrastructure," said Nick Nikols, VP of Strategy at Micro Focus. "They can skip the hassle of spreadsheets and scripting by utilizing Policy Compliance Assessor's cloud-readiness assessment and one-click migration capabilities. This is a great solution for anyone adopting Azure AD or Office 365 because it can take the headache out of policy migration."

There are a number of challenges that enterprises face with managing policy and transitioning to the cloud. Some of the most common include overcoming the large investments in their pre-existing on-premises Active Directory, assessing what group policies may already be cloud ready, migrating existing GPOs to Intune and the ongoing management of group policy.

The new Micro Focus Policy Compliance Assessor solution offers a unique combination of features to address each of these key challenges:

Leveraging Existing Investments : Organizations have made large investments in existing on-premises Active Directory, with the Micro Focus Policy Compliance Assessor IT administrators do not have to account for removing and replacing existing infrastructure for cloud migration.



: Organizations have made large investments in existing on-premises Active Directory, with the Micro Focus Policy Compliance Assessor IT administrators do not have to account for removing and replacing existing infrastructure for cloud migration. Cloud-Readiness Assessment : Micro Focus Policy Compliance Assessor offers the ability to automatically assess existing GPOs to determine which policies are cloud-ready and which are not yet supported by Microsoft Intune.



: Micro Focus Policy Compliance Assessor offers the ability to automatically assess existing GPOs to determine which policies are cloud-ready and which are not yet supported by Microsoft Intune. Migration to Intune : The Micro Focus solution simplifies applying Group Policy to the cloud quickly and securely, reducing the risk of error that often accompanies the transition of GPOs from on-premises AD to the cloud.



: The Micro Focus solution simplifies applying Group Policy to the cloud quickly and securely, reducing the risk of error that often accompanies the transition of GPOs from on-premises AD to the cloud. Ongoing Management: Often, Microsoft releases periodic updates of Azure AD and Intune. The Micro Focus Policy Compliance Assessor continuously re-evaluates GPOs to determine what policies are now supported, reducing the resources needed to manually maintain reports and the risk of error during audits.

"As a Micro Focus technology partner, we view this new solution as a key stepping stone on the path to universal policy transformation," said Danny Kim, CTO at Full Armor. "The Micro Focus portfolio of new policy management products will enable customers to not only centralize all of their policy silos across their enterprise for efficiency, but allow them to enforce consistent security controls on each and every resource – no matter if it is in the cloud or on-premises."

Micro Focus Policy Compliance Assessor joins the growing portfolio of Identity and Access Management solutions offered by Micro Focus and is now available to customers worldwide for trial or purchase. To learn more please visit here.

Micro Focus Policy Compliance Assessor is available today.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus helps organizations run and transform their business through four core areas of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security, Risk & Governance. Driven by customer-centric innovation, our software provides the critical tools they need to build, operate, secure, and analyze the enterprise. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies—enabling faster innovation, with less risk, in the race to digital transformation.

