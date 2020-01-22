Micro Focus Introduces Voltage SmartCipher, Delivering Transparent Unstructured Data Protection for Privacy Compliance and Secure Collaboration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) today announced the release of Voltage SmartCipher, a new offering that provides secure collaboration and simplifies unstructured data protection and management by combining critical technology features into a single solution for endpoint privacy and security. Voltage SmartCipher transparently works with any data type, including on-premises or cloud offerings, enabling organizations to safely leverage information for business value while also protecting the privacy of this unstructured data.

The exponential growth of sensitive files represents the biggest challenge that information security professionals face. By 2025 it is expected that unstructured data will account for up to 80% of the global data volume that will reach 163 zetabytes, ten times more than in 2016.* In order to attain insights from this growing data set without exposing the organization to unnecessary risk, organizations must discover and classify files containing sensitive data. By proactively flagging this information, both internal and external users will be able to more effectively share files across multiple platforms in accordance with security and privacy requirements.

"Whether complying with privacy regulations, such as GDPR or the newly-enacted CCPA, or extending data privacy during collaboration in the cloud for consistency, Voltage SmartCipher and the Micro Focus portfolio protect sensitive data with granular privacy controls for users, applications, and data to reduce privacy breach risk," said Tony de la Lama, Vice President, Security, Risk & Governance Solutions at Micro Focus. "The introduction of Voltage SmartCipher to the market means customers and organizations can now rely on a single, truly transparent solution that comprehensively manages and secures information, detects and responds to data breaches, and enforces identity and access controls."

Voltage SmartCipher benefits and features include:

Secure collaboration across environments – Voltage SmartCipher's patented Transparent File Encryption technology embeds access and protection policy around individual files and the data contained within to prevent unauthorized access to content or policy.

Voltage SmartCipher's patented Transparent File Encryption technology embeds access and protection policy around individual files and the data contained within to prevent unauthorized access to content or policy. Increase visibility and control with centralized policy management – Enables increased visibility and control over sensitive files with centralized access and use policy managed centrally and enforced locally at a file level. New policies can be dynamically implemented and synchronized with files on endpoints or collaboration platforms.

– Enables increased visibility and control over sensitive files with centralized access and use policy managed centrally and enforced locally at a file level. New policies can be dynamically implemented and synchronized with files on endpoints or collaboration platforms. Improve and accelerate compliance audits with real-time monitoring, discovery, and classification – Featuring built-in file usage monitoring and alerting that allows enterprises to determine when, where, and how individual files are accessed and altered, and by whom, to provide broad control and protection over unstructured data.

– Featuring built-in file usage monitoring and alerting that allows enterprises to determine when, where, and how individual files are accessed and altered, and by whom, to provide broad control and protection over unstructured data. Seamless, non-disruptive implementation – Voltage SmartCipher may be implemented in stages, according to the needs of enterprises, allowing administrators to map file location and roll-out file protection without disruption.

Voltage SmartCipher extends data protection capabilities to the industry–leading Voltage portfolio by adding unstructured data protection and management, enhancing Micro Focus' portfolio of lifecycle security solutions for data privacy.

More Information

Voltage SmartCipher is available today to customers worldwide for trial or purchase.

It is licensed by endpoint on an annual subscription. Both new and existing customers can realize tremendous value when leveraging this new solution in conjunction with other Micro Focus Security, Risk & Governance solutions.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus helps organizations run and transform their business through four core areas of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security, Risk & Governance. Driven by customer-centric innovation, our software provides the critical tools they need to build, operate, secure, and analyze the enterprise. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies—enabling faster innovation, with less risk, in the race to digital transformation.

*Source: Data Age 2025: Don't Focus on Big Data; Focus on the Data That's Big, IDC, April 2017; https://assets.ey.com/content/dam/ey-sites/ey-com/en_gl/topics/workforce/Seagate-WP-DataAge2025-March-2017.pdf

