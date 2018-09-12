Micro Focus Launches New Data Protection Solutions for Virtualized and Hybrid IT Environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE :MCRO ;NYSE :MFGP ) today launched Data Protector Express and Data Protector Premium – the latest editions of its enterprise-grade backup and disaster recovery solutions. As organizations embrace Hybrid IT, DevOps, and Predictive Analytics their resulting IT environment requires an advanced data protection system to address the new security, availability, cost, and data governance needs. Built-on an adaptive architecture that combines analytics, automation, and built-in security, these latest solutions meet the most demanding data protection and compliance requirements for global enterprise hybrid IT environments.

"There is really no room for error when it comes to protecting corporate data, and there is a very finite budget and set of resources for doing so," said Balaji Venkatraman, senior director, PM and R&D at Micro Focus. "Our customers face this challenge on a daily basis as they work through daily location and storage challenges, outages, breaches, data theft and more. Those considerations define our latest Data Protection solutions – they ensure that customers have the security, speed, control and flexibility to protect data wherever it resides within a hybrid IT environment and at a lower TCO than ever before."

Data Protector Express

Featuring socket-based pricing, Data Protector Express is intended for highly virtualized enterprises that are looking for advanced enterprise-class protection for their virtual environments at an optimal price.

Data Protector Express capabilities include:

Agent-less protection for both VMware and Hyper-V workloads

Advanced VM recovery capabilities

Integrated reporting and analytics

Data Protector Premium

Based on capacity-based licensing, Data Protector Premium is intended for enterprises that are looking for a unified backup and disaster recovery solution for mixed physical, virtual, and multi-cloud workloads.

The Premium edition includes:

Integration with leading IT operations tools, including Micro Focus Business Value Dashboard and Operations Orchestration products

Integrated reporting and analytics for deep insights that help organizations reduce cost and complexity of backup operations

Native integrations with applications and infrastructure for high-speed backup and recovery at the highest level of integrity

Integrations with leading Cloud providers that enable organizations to move secondary data to the cloud of their choice

A key use case of Data Protector Premium is industry-scale mission-critical SAP environment protection. As an SAP-certified solution, it provides application-consistent protection for both SAP and SAP HANA applications deployed on single and multi-node cluster deployments.

"Organizations deploying SAP HANA applications must consider the protection and availability strategy for these critical environments," said Sanjay Salunkhe, EVP, Engineering Services at Capgemini. "Among various solutions that are out there, Micro Focus Data Protector stands out for its comprehensive capabilities for SAP and SAP HANA systems. The native integration with HANA and advanced SLA reporting helps organizations meet all SAP recommended data protection best-practices and ensure that RPO/RTO requirements are always met."

Pricing and Licensing

The latest Data Protector solutions allow customers flexible consumption of entitlement between Express and Premium versions. Customers can purchase the Express edition based on sockets to protect a virtualized environment. As their needs expand and an upgrade to the Premium edition is required, customers can easily switch to capacity-based consumption for mixed physical and virtual environments.

Availability and Additional Information

Both editions of Micro Focus Data Protector Express and Micro Focus Data Protector Premium are available today.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is a leading global enterprise software company uniquely positioned to help customers extend existing investments while embracing new technologies in a world of Hybrid IT. Providing customers with a world-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable solutions with analytics built-in, Micro Focus delivers customer-centered innovation across Hybrid IT Management, Enterprise DevOps, Security & Data Management, and Predictive Analytics. For more information visit www.microfocus.com.

