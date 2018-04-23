Micro Focus Launches SecureData Sentry - Accelerating Time to Value for Protecting Data Across Hybrid IT While Simplifying Security of Cloud Workloads

As organizations embrace the need for a digital transformation and deploy more capabilities, the demand for efficiently handling data across traditional IT, hybrid IT and cloud solutions becomes critical. The explosion of application deployment results in critical data being distributed across multiple environments, including on-premises and cloud – making it difficult to secure. The significant rise of data-centric workloads in the cloud demands a secure, efficient, non-disruptive approach to compliance.

"The rapid adoption of cloud applications creates new risks, as data is constantly flowing to and from on-premises systems and cloud services," said John Delk, general manager of the Security Products Group at Micro Focus. "Strict privacy regulations such as GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA, along with limited trust in hosted environments, could expose valuable data, anywhere it may exist. SecureData Sentry simplifies and accelerates Voltage data-centric security deployment in cloud, commercial, and in-house applications, without critical application changes or integration required – helping reduce the risk of deploying hybrid IT solutions."

Sentry simplifies data protection for a wide range of applications without modification or integration required. In addition, Format-Preserving Hash, the newest innovation in Voltage data protection methods, provides non-reversible de-identification, supporting use cases which call for data anonymization.

Voltage SecureData Sentry:

Promotes a non-disruptive, transparent approach to privacy compliance and the secure use of data, that maintains centralized enterprise control over encryption keys and data in cloud services.

Brokers data privacy to enable new value creation and policy compliance on protected data. It transparently protects data fields and files flowing to or from the cloud, and in and out of applications and databases.

Enables interoperability of encrypted data between multiple SaaS applications, secure outsourcing, and similar use cases, independent of company size or geography.

Maintains consistent data protection with on-premises applications, as cloud workloads are increasingly deployed into untrusted environments.

Micro Focus Data Security solutions enable advanced format-preserving encryption, secure stateless tokenization, stateless key management—and now, format-preserving hash (FPH)—to protect sensitive data across enterprise applications. Voltage FPH offers one-way transformation with the strength and use case versatility of Voltage Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), working with existing database schemas and applications without change and without disabling the use of analytics. These technologies offer deployment flexibility across hybrid IT or cloud, payment ecosystems, mission-critical systems, storage, Big Data/IoT platforms, and a similar wide range of use cases.

More Information

Voltage SecureData Sentry is immediately available and will be part of in-booth demonstrations at the upcoming Teradata Universe EMEA in London, April 22-25, 2018. Micro Focus is a Sponsor at the conference and can be found at the ICC Capital Hall @ ExCeL London in the Expo at stand 13.

For more information on Voltage SecureData Enterprise Security Products, visit: https://software.microfocus.com/en-us/products/voltage-data-encryption-security/overview.

Join Micro Focus on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocus Twitter.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is a leading global enterprise software company uniquely positioned to help customers extend existing investments while embracing new technologies in a world of Hybrid IT. Providing customers with a world-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable solutions with analytics built-in, Micro Focus delivers customer-centered innovation across DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Security & Data Management, and Predictive Analytics. For more information visit www.microfocus.com.

Contact

Bret Fitzgerald, Micro Focus

801-550-1745

Bret.Fitzgerald@microfocus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-focus-launches-securedata-sentry---accelerating-time-to-value-for-protecting-data-across-hybrid-it-while-simplifying-security-of-cloud-workloads-300634074.html

SOURCE Micro Focus

Related Links

http://www.microfocus.com

