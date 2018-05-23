Micro Focus (MFGP) Investigated for Securities Fraud; Block & Leviton Encourages Investors (Including Those Who Obtained Their Shares In The September 2017 Merger With HPE) To Contact The Firm

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Micro Focus and its executives made false and/or misleading statements related to the HPE merger. On March 19, 2018 Micro CEO of only six and half months resigned abrubtly, following the publication of negative revenue guidance. On this news, the Company's stock plunged nearly 50%.

If you acquired MFGP ADS securities as part of the HPE merger on September 1, 2017, or purchased MFGP ADSs between September 1, 2017 and March 19, 2018, and have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact Attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://www.shareholder.law/microfocus.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nations' largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

