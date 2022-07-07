Micro Focus Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Unified Endpoint Management for SMB

Micro Focus Recognized for Unified Endpoint Management solutions Dedication to Meet Customer Needs with SMB-Differentiated Offerings

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2022 Vendor Assessment Report. This placement in the IDC MarketScape matrix supports the strategy to focus on the key SMB market differentiation as the vendor of choice to support traditional and modern device management within a single pane of glass.

According to the report, "Micro Focus supports a broad range of Windows policy enforcement capabilities with an on-device agent that can offer deeper levels of control and management as opposed to over-the-air UEM Windows management tools that rely only on the MDM protocol for modern PC management."

Micro Focus was also recognized as a "Major Player" in three additional IDC MarketScape reports:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325122, May 2022 )

) IDC MarketScape Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325322, May 2022 )

) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325222, May 2022 )

The report further states, "[Micro Focus] ZENworks can manage devices efficiently in remote locations by detecting the location of the end user (via the UEM desktop agent) and provision the right set of applications and restrictions, depending on where the worker is (i.e., in the office, at home, or traveling). This can be coupled with remote management capabilities to help troubleshoot devices."

"We're thrilled with the evaluation of Micro Focus, as it serves as an indicator that we are meeting the increasingly challenging needs of the remote worker and customers who want to condense the number of software tools," said Rick Carlson, Vice President, Information Management & Governance Solutions at Micro Focus. "Micro Focus is proud of the recognition from IDC MarketScape for UEM SMB - and this only enhances our commitment to customer satisfaction."

With increasing remote workforce challenges, added pressures of regulatory compliance and cybercrime, organizations are recognizing the need to bolster their data operations to not only dodge the blows of adversity or disaster, but to also propel sustained business growth. Micro Focus Unified Endpoint Management enables organizations to intelligently navigate today's UEM landscape, especially those with lean IT teams that manage thousands of devices with only three to four people, a commanding differentiator in a world where IT is being asked to do more with less.

The Micro Focus Unified Endpoint Management Solutions help empower the remote workforce and manage crucial areas in today's UEM environment such as patch management verification, asset management, endpoint security, service desk software and data analytics. IT teams operating within small or medium-sized organizations are prime candidates to consider the platform, as it can incorporate multiple IT functions into a single product. Larger firms using multiple Micro Focus products (such as identity, data protection, or security products) find ZENworks UEM beneficial from a single vendor–management and product integration perspective.

More Information

Learn more about Unified Endpoint Management..

See how Micro Focus can give you Strategic Insight.

Learn how to manage and protect users and devices with UEM.

Join Micro Focus on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocusIMG on Twitter.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, focused on solving the IT dilemma—how to balance today's needs with tomorrow's opportunities. We deliver mission-critical technology that helps tens of thousands of customers worldwide manage core IT elements of their business. Strengthened by our strategic services and support organizations, and an extensive partner network, our broad set of technologies for security, IT operations, application delivery, governance, modernization, and analytics provides the innovative solutions organizations need to run and transform— at the same time.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Micro Focus