Micro Focus Partners with Citadel to Deliver SaaS-Based Content Management Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) today announced it has partnered globally with Citadel, to expand its Content Management product line to now provide Content Manager Select Software as a Service, an innovative managed service solution. The new service provides customers a one-stop cloud-based managed solution for content management that combines the strengths of Citadel's longstanding Citadel-IXTM market presence for managed SaaS solutions and Micro Focus' longstanding market and technical expertise with Content Manager. The new offering provides robust, innovative content management software in a SaaS model that lowers the total cost of ownership and offers unrivalled customer flexibility.

"In collaboration with our partner, Citadel, Micro Focus is excited to take this next step in supporting customers' digital transformation by introducing Content Manager Select Software as a Service," said Rick Carlson, Vice President of Product Management at Micro Focus. "This offering provides a modern, SaaS-based solution to customers worldwide and enables us to deliver our industry-leading Content Manager solution as a fully managed service to address the ever-increasing shift to the cloud."

"Today's announcement is the culmination of three years of innovation with Micro Focus to deploy Content Manager Select Software as a Service in the cloud on our Citadel-IXTM Platform," said Mark McConnell, CEO, Citadel. "As a platinum Micro Focus partner, Citadel's strong security and managed services history has enabled the rapid adoption of Citadel-IX in the market, and this agreement today takes the platform globally to those Content Manager users looking to adopt a managed service model."

Micro Focus Content Manager is a governance-based enterprise content management (ECM) system that enables a diverse array of global organizations and government agencies to manage their business content from creation to disposal. The new offering provides a secure cloud-based content management solution that accelerates digital transformation while addressing data sovereignty concerns.

Content Manager Select Software as a Service is available in three levels, representing different scales of required service. Gold, Platinum and Titanium levels provide a flexible choice of service provision in terms of supported users and service level commitments on response time and up-time.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, delivering mission-critical technology to 40,000 customers around the globe. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a deep inventory of advanced analytics, the company helps customers run and transform their business so they can adapt to evolving market conditions and compete in the digital economy over the long term. Micro Focus does this by delivering solutions that bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies to protect IT investments. That is High Tech, Low Drama.

About Citadel

Citadel is an enterprise software and services company. We specialise in managing information in complex environments through integrating know-how, systems and people to provide information on an anywhere-anytime basis. We are a leader in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions

