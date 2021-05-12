Micro Focus partners with Spectral to deliver the first hybrid engine that finds, prioritizes and blocks costly coding mistakes

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral , the developer-first cybersecurity company announced a partnership with Micro Focus , one of the world's largest enterprise software providers. Spectral integration to Micro Focus' Software Partner Program for Technology Alliance Partners (TAP) heightens Micro Focus customers' ability to avoid costly coding mistakes.

Spectral develops a hybrid scanning engine that is designed to identify and protect against potentially harmful security errors in code, configurations and other artifacts. The tool integrates with a variety of popular development stacks and code repository managers including Github, Bitbucket, and Jenkins. In as little as four minutes it can integrate with the repository managers and flag potentially dangerous configurations.

"We are happy to join forces with a world leading software provider like Micro Focus, and help deliver trusted and mission-critical software solutions to users worldwide," said Dotan Nahum, CEO and founder of Spectral "Our solution prevents security breaches on a daily basis, by providing a robust yet simple, fast yet extensive product that's developer-first and won't slow down DevSecOps and CI/CD pipelines."

"Securing your codebase and your organization SDLC is becoming one of the key objectives for enterprise and any organization shifting to the cloud," said Dror Elkaras, Director of Product Management, Alliance Strategy at Micro Focus." Spectral's unique offering enables developers and security professionals to secure their code base, shifting left the security efforts as close as possible to the development phase and enabling developers to focus on creating rich and high-quality software."

About Spectral:

Spectral is a lightning-fast, developer-first cybersecurity solution that acts as a control-plane over source code and other developer assets. It finds and protects against harmful security errors in code, configurations and other artifacts. Spectral employs the first hybrid scanning engine, combining AI and hundreds of detectors, ensuring developers can code with confidence while protecting companies from high-cost mistakes.

About Micro Focus:

Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to empower 40,000 customers worldwide to run, transform, and adapt. With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and enable organizations to achieve Smart Digital Transformation. That's High Tech, Low Drama.

