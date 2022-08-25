Micro Focus Recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice in Data Masking for CyberRes Voltage

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-Users Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRes, a Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) line of business, announced today its Voltage data privacy and protection solution has been recognized as a "Customers' Choice" for Data Masking in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report. CyberRes Voltage received high end-user ratings, along with user interest and adoption on Gartner Peer Insights during the past 18 months.

"With privacy regulations constantly evolving, data privacy concerns are growing amongst organizations, and CyberRes Voltage is continuously innovating so that our customers can use data protection solutions to deliver privacy compliance with data usability," said Reiner Kappenberger, Director Product Management, Voltage Data Privacy and Protection. "We believe the success of our efforts is reflected by Gartner Customers' Choice distinction, and this is a prestigious honor as it is from our most important critics – Voltage customers."

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic. The information includes reviewer demographics for reviews received in the 18-month review period; overall rating and rating distribution; and other ratings covering specific aspects of the experience with the vendor. As part of the Customers' Choice distinction, Voltage currently averages a rating of 4.4 out of 5 and lists that 96 percent of reviewers would recommend Voltage to others.

The CyberRes Voltage portfolio helps secure organizations with continuous data discovery, insight, and protection to reduce risk and enable privacy by design. Voltage's leading format-preserving enterprise data protection techniques include encryption, tokenization, hashing, and masking to address privacy compliance, payments standards and regulations, and data security.

Some of the recent reviews that Micro Focus received for CyberRes Voltage include:

"Simple to use setup and APIs + integration are easy to understand. Fits well with native cloud services that we were already utilizing." - Senior Unity Developer, Media and Publishing (read the full review)

"Micro Focus Voltage helps us to drive our business safely by offering the best data privacy. It protects our data and makes our daily work simple, and its amazing encryption is an addon feature, which makes the product completely useful and reliable." - Team Leader for Security and Risk Management, Banking (read the full review)

"I enjoyed my time with Micro Focus Voltage SecureData Enterprise since I really believed it was the only solution that could keep our data safe at a larger scale while being very simple to use. Micro Focus Voltage SecureData Enterprise takes a unique, data-centric, end-to-end methodology to corporate data security. It's the only complete data security technology that lets us safeguard data throughout its entire lifespan, from the moment it's recorded to the moment it's moved across our wider company, all without subjecting live data to high-risk, high-threat settings." - Data Analyst, Retail Company (read the full review)

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Masking, Peer Contributors, 30th June 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world's largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow's opportunities.

