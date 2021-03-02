Micro Focus Set for Flagship Customer Event, Micro Focus Universe 2021, Delivering High Tech, Low Drama to 40,000 Customers Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO;NYSE: MFGP) today reinforced its ongoing commitment to help customers win in the digital economy, announcing the annual flagship customer event, Micro Focus Universe 2021. Attendees will learn more about Micro Focus' vision and critical product investments, as well as gain a deeper understanding of the company's customer commitment from Micro Focus executives, and partners Jaguar Racing, PwC and DXC.

Micro Focus is pleased to announce that James Barclay, Team Director of Jaguar Racing will be a keynote speaker at the event, where he will discuss how the two organizations will work together to accelerate delivery, simplify transformation, strengthen resilience and analyze in time to act – all of which are key elements of winning both in the boardroom and on the track. Micro Focus recently announced a technical partnership with Jaguar Racing, which combines two trusted, proven brands to help Team Jaguar achieve more points, podiums and wins in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

"Attendance at Micro Focus Universe has been steadily increasing over the past few years – with a considerable spike last year as we evolved the traditionally in-person event to virtual – and we expect the addition of Jaguar Racing to the agenda to provide another significant boost in 2021," said Eric Varness, Chief Marketing Officer at Micro Focus. "Our customers love to hear from their peers about the innovative ways our technology can be used, and our new position as Jaguar Racing's official digital transformation, business resiliency and analytics partner will certainly provide some exciting new success stories."

A key theme at this year's event will be how Micro Focus can help its customers win in the digital economy by delivering on the promise of High Tech, Low Drama. With more than 1,000 product releases in the last 24 months and one of the world's largest patent portfolios, Micro Focus is already in a strong position to deliver high tech. Low drama emphasizes the company's commitment to bringing together the product breadth, technology and expertise necessary to help customers run and transform at the same time without surprises.

"IT executives are experiencing new and augmented challenges as the market reaches a new equilibrium, and what's perhaps more important than ever is to help them adapt with confidence. Micro Focus combines pragmatism, discipline and customer-centric innovation to deliver trusted, proven solutions that customers need in order to succeed in today's rapidly evolving marketplace," concluded Varness.

Attendance at Micro Focus Universe is free. A registration link is here.

About Micro Focus Universe 2021

Micro Focus Universe is the company's flagship customer event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Micro Focus' broad software portfolio, which addresses winning in a digital economy.

The virtual Micro Focus Universe will kick-off with a keynote from Jaguar Racing's Team Director. Other key presentations include sessions with product experts, thought leaders and partners such PWC, Deloitte and DXC.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to empower 40,000 customers worldwide to run, transform, and adapt. With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and enable organizations to achieve Smart Digital Transformation. That's High Tech, Low Drama.

