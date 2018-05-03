Micro Focus Transforms IT Operations with Industry's First Containerized ITOM Platform

"Successful digital transformations require that IT organizations dramatically increase the pace of delivery while reducing the cost and risk of operating IT services," said Tom Goguen, senior vice president and general manager, IT Operations Management, Micro Focus. "The Micro Focus ITOM Platform, the industry's first container-based platform for AIOps, enables us to rapidly deliver innovations in service management, cloud management, and application and infrastructure monitoring that can be deployed on public and private cloud or traditional infrastructure – and operated without the cost and risk normally associated with legacy enterprise IT and SaaS solutions."

First Containerized Microservices Platform for IT Operations

Based on early successes of the Container Deployment Foundation, the ITOM Platform provides IT Ops teams the basis for continuous and modern IT operations with a catalog of new microservices. Unlike traditional enterprise solutions designed for SaaS or on premise, this is the only platform to support flexible deployment (bare metal, virtual and cloud), automated and dynamic scaling, simplified upgrade and maintenance and true customer choice. Features include:

Best-of-breed Microservices – An industry first, a shareable and composable set of IT Operations microservices – including business value dashboards ChatOps, configuration management, data collection and analytics, discovery, orchestration and more – these enable users to deploy microservices once, and easily integrate them across multiple ITOM domains. This helps customers save costs through re-use, and save time through faster integration and scale.

– An industry first, a shareable and composable set of IT Operations microservices – including business value dashboards ChatOps, configuration management, data collection and analytics, discovery, orchestration and more – these enable users to deploy microservices once, and easily integrate them across multiple ITOM domains. This helps customers save costs through re-use, and save time through faster integration and scale. End-to-end AIOps – A complete end-to-end AIOps environment powered by Micro Focus IDOL, an artificial intelligence platform for unstructured data analytics, and the Vertica Analytics Platform that provides near real time insights and enables new use cases (e.g. SecOps, Risk Dashboards, etc.) that are not achievable with standalone solutions.

– A complete end-to-end AIOps environment powered by Micro Focus IDOL, an artificial intelligence platform for unstructured data analytics, and the Vertica Analytics Platform that provides near real time insights and enables new use cases (e.g. SecOps, Risk Dashboards, etc.) that are not achievable with standalone solutions. Built-in Collaboration and Orchestration – Native ChatOps and Orchestration microservices that provide a foundation for scalable automated and human powered workflows; connecting ITOps with DevOps and Security teams to enable continuous problem solving and collaboration. These microservices also provide a robust platform for emerging automation technologies – such as robotic process automation (RPA), which leverages automation, collaboration and analytics – to further extend the reach of automation in the enterprise. Customers can see dramatic reductions in incident response times and an increased ability to shift staff into higher value roles.

Industry-First, Extensible Platform with an Open Development Ecosystem – All ITOM Platform microservices feature backwards compatible, RESTful APIs for partners and customers to extend existing Micro Focus products or complement them with newly developed solutions.

"The potential value of a simplified deployment model, more frequent updates, and improved scalability offered through containerized architecture at Micro Focus has been clear to us for some time," said Luke Bradley, senior manager of Engineering, Vodafone. "It's exciting to see Micro Focus move to the next level of this architecture with its ITOM Platform. Being able to easily add and integrate microservices across our domain will simplify day to day operations for our team, and getting cross-domain insights will bring an increased level of intelligence to our operations over what we have today."

"The enhanced container-based Micro Focus ITOM platform is a true architecture designed for compelling levels of integration and customization, with distinctive strengths in deployment, scalability, and versatility," said Dennis Drogseth, vice president, Enterprise Management Associates. "Through this platform, Micro Focus is combining breadth of function with ease of deployment and administration, with special appeal to IT organizations seeking a more holistic, more efficient, and more cross-silo way of working."

Introducing New Products Built on the ITOM Platform

Micro Focus introduced two new ITOM products built on the ITOM Platform – Network Operations Management and Data Protection. The new products, in conjunction with quarterly updates to its established ITOM products, form the most modern and innovative product line in the IT Operations Management market. Details include:

Network Operations Management – Manages, automates and ensures compliance for traditional, virtual and software-defined networks; now includes Risk Dashboards, automated compliance and vulnerability remediation.

– Manages, automates and ensures compliance for traditional, virtual and software-defined networks; now includes Risk Dashboards, automated compliance and vulnerability remediation. Data Protection – Provides the most advanced solution for data-centric backup and recovery across enterprise infrastructure, cloud and mission critical application environments.

– Provides the most advanced solution for data-centric backup and recovery across enterprise infrastructure, cloud and mission critical application environments. Service Management Automation – Offered via containers on the Amazon marketplace – as well as on-premise – with a new iPhone mobile app, an advanced multi-tenant console for internal and external service providers.

– Offered via containers on the Amazon marketplace – as well as on-premise – with a new iPhone mobile app, an advanced multi-tenant console for internal and external service providers. Hybrid Cloud Management (HCM) – Delivers the first public cloud aggregation solution, as well as simplified brokering of mixed private and public cloud offerings. HCM also integrates our industry leading cloud migration solution – based on PlateSpin technology – into the solution, and leverages the "Collect Once Store Once" microservice to enable cloud budgeting, showback and analytics.

(HCM) – Delivers the first public cloud aggregation solution, as well as simplified brokering of mixed private and public cloud offerings. HCM also integrates our industry leading cloud migration solution – based on PlateSpin technology – into the solution, and leverages the "Collect Once Store Once" microservice to enable cloud budgeting, showback and analytics. Operations Bridge – Simplifies the collection, storage and analytics of cloud and on-premise monitoring data with the "Collect Once, Store Once" platform microservice, as well as the integration of the Application Performance Management data into the product.

– Simplifies the collection, storage and analytics of cloud and on-premise monitoring data with the "Collect Once, Store Once" platform microservice, as well as the integration of the Application Performance Management data into the product. Data Center Automation – Offers industry-leading Risk Dashboards, compliance and vulnerability remediation for servers and middleware, as well as full compliance support in Puppet open source environments.

Availability and Additional Information

The Micro Focus ITOM Platform is available now and ready to use across all Micro Focus ITOM Products. More information on the ITOM Platform can be found on the Micro Focus ITOM blog here.

