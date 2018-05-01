Micro Focus Vertica Named to CRN's 2018 Big Data 100 List

Businesses are constantly grappling with the exploding volume, speed and variety of information they produce and utilize on a daily basis to remain competitive. Solution providers are on a never-ending quest to tame this data with innovative tools, technologies and services that can convert it into meaningful, usable statistics.

In response to this challenge, the CRN editorial team has identified the IT vendors at the forefront of data management, business analytics, and infrastructure technologies and services. The resulting Big Data 100 list is a valuable guide for solution providers seeking out key big data technology suppliers.

The Vertica Analytics Platform is purpose built from the very first line of code for Big Data analytics. It is designed for use in data warehouses and other big data workloads where speed, scalability and ecosystem integration are crucial to the success of analytics. Vertica offers advanced analytics functions and in-database machine learning with the flexibility to deploy on premise, across all three major cloud providers and natively on Hadoop to ensure freedom from underlying infrastructure.

"The IT community is now able to collect massive volumes of valuable data—a veritable treasure trove of information for growing businesses," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "But reaping the benefits of these huge information streams is a complex and delicate process requiring expertise in data capture, storage, organization, tiering, security and analysis. The vendors on CRN's 2018 Big Data 100 list have demonstrated an exceptional ability to help solution providers and their customers tackle this enormous project. The innovative products and services they have brought to market enable companies to not only manage large amounts of data, but to extract real value from it."

"Data is the key resource that businesses must leverage to remain competitive, and to do so, organizations require powerful analytics platforms that can quickly process expansive workloads whenever and wherever data resides," said Greg Rucki, AMS Vertica Alliance & Channel Leader, Micro Focus. "This is where Vertica shines as its fundamental premise of freedom from underlying infrastructure, coupled with its industry-tested architecture, provides organizations tremendous speed and flexibility. More importantly, it gives distributors like Arrow – and its resellers – the ability to unlock new value with any analytics deployment in the form of service cost reductions, reduced downtime and more."

The 2018 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.crn.com/bigdata100.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is a leading global enterprise software company uniquely positioned to help customers extend existing investments while embracing new technologies in a world of Hybrid IT. Providing customers with a world-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable solutions with analytics built-in, Micro Focus delivers customer-centered innovation across DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Security & Data Management, and Predictive Analytics. For more information visit www.microfocus.com.

