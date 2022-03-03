Micro Fulfillment Market Expected to Reach an Installed Base of 6600 MFCs by 2030 - LogisticsIQ

NEW DELHI, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Fulfillment Market is expected to have a cumulative opportunity worth ~$36B in next 10 years by 2030 with an installed base of ~6600 MFCs driven by online grocery, rapid delivery and dark stores. Year 2022 & 2023 are going to be the cornerstone for Micro Fulfillment market touching a billion-dollar mark and setting the base for the future.

Highlights of Micro Fulfillment Market:

Annual Micro-Fulfillment Center installations will grow more than 20x by 2030, from current installed base of ~50 in 2020 to be around ~6600 in 2030

More than 80% of these micro fulfilment centers will be deployed in North America in 2022.

in 2022. Micro-Fulfillment Market is supposed to grow with 10X by 2025 and 30X by 2030 as compared to current market of 2021. MFC Services itself will contribute more than $1.6 Billion by 2030 in this emerging space.

by 2030 in this emerging space. Almost 65% installation are supposed to be deployed with Shuttle-Based and Cube-Storage technologies in 2030 led by AutoStore and Takeoff Technologies. Players like Geek Plus and Hai Robotics have also entered in this market through their AMR based solutions to give a tough competition to traditional players.

It is expected to have more than $6B market revenue of Micro-Fulfillment automation from Grocery Omnichannel (Walmart, Kroger, Ocado, Tesco, Albertsons, Meijer, Ahold Delhaize, Target, Carrefour) and Pure-Play E-commerce/Q-commerce players (Amazon, Gopuff, Instacart, Grofers, Missfresh, Dingdong) players only by 2030.

More than 50% of such MFC installations are supposed to be targeted for warehouses having a size of between 5000 sq. ft. and 25,000 sq. ft. as we are expecting a good growth for less than 5000 sq. ft. segment due to new dark stores opened by ultrafast delivery players

It is not a sustainable or profitable business for rapid delivery service providers like Getir, Grofers, GoPuff, Instacart, Uber, Jokr, Fridge No More, Gorillas, Buyk, Delivery Hero, Swiggy, Zapp, Rappi, DoorDash, Weezy, Picnic, Jiffy, Shipt, Deliveroo, 1520, Dijas, Caviar, Rakuten, Flink, Justo, BevMo etc. to fulfil and deliver the order manually although they can expect advertisement revenue from FMCG players.

Rapid Delivery service providers may partner with retailers or may have their own dark stores to automate the fulfilment process. Gopuff itself is having more than 500 dark stores and it reflects the huge opportunity of automation in this new customer base once number of SKUs increases.

USA is going to be main market for next 10 years followed by U.K., Japan , France and China . We do expect around 3400 MFC installed base i.e., more than 50% of worldwide market within USA by 2030.

Top Factors

It is estimated that online grocery will contribute more than 10% of overall grocery sale in US by 2025.

It is expected that consumers will continue with habit of buying online grocery developed during pandemic.

Delivery options may vary as Home Delivery, In-Store Pick Up, Curb side Pickup, Locker Delivery etc.

Urban warehouses with automation will be key to meet this demand with same day delivery expectations.

Delivery Fee is the one of the key factors to decide the digital channel in the long term.

Key to make online grocery business more profitable as compared to current scenario of either net loss or thin profit margin

The 3rd edition of this study is having a market analysis of more than 250 players (part of our exclusive Market Map), Key Technologies, Targeted Warehouse Sizes, End-User Industries, Store Types and more than 20 countries/regions although this market is getting adopted mainly in U.S. and U.K. at present. Our analysis is also validated through 50+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators & manufacturers, grocery stores and end-user industry verticals. Market size tables (85+) are also available in pivot-excel format to analyse further along with 200 pages in-depth market study. It is a best reference to analyse the market attractiveness, to identify the partner, customer or supplier, to check the competitive landscape, to benchmark the new technologies and to select the right geography & industry vertical for your products and services. Voice and opinion of grocery stores, dark stores and instant delivery service providers have been taken as the key parameter for this market forecast.

Key Players Analysed in Micro-Fulfillment Market Ecosystem:

Material Handling Equipment / OEM / System Integrator : Dematic, AutoStore, Swisslog, Knapp, Addverb Technologies, Alert Innovation, Honeywell Intelligrated, LG CNS, Element Logic, Attabotics, Exotec, Fortna, OPEX Corporation, Muratec, Ocado Technologies, Fabric, Hörmann Logistik, TGW Logistics, Vanderlande, ALSTEF, AM Logistic Solutions, Reesink Logistic Solutions, Lalesse Logistic Solutions, Conveyco, Dexter, KPI Solutions, S&H Systems, AHS, SSI Schaefer, Beumer Group, Koerber Group, Daifuku, GIEicom, MHS, System Logistics, Urbx Logistics, Fives Intralogistics, Kardex Group, Toyo Kanetsu Co., Ltd. (TKSL), IHI, Rocket Solution, Samsung SDS, SmartLOG, Modula, SoftBank robotics, StrongPoint, ASETEC, Klinkhammer Intralogistics GmbH, LAC Conveyors & Automation, Errevi Elettric, and Ubh Group

Geek Plus, Grey Orange, Hai Robotics, Tompkins Robotics, TARO, Magazino, CAJA Robotics, and Coalescent Mobile Robotics Piece Picking Robots: Righthand Robotics, Kindred AI, Robomotive, Nimble AI, Berkshire Grey, AWL, Covariant, Lyro, Plus One Robotics, Fizyr, No Magic, Osaro, XYZ Robotics, Handplus Robotics, Vicarious, and Mujin Corp.

About LogisticsIQ

LogisticsIQ is a dedicated market research and advisory firm in Logistics & Supply Chain sector, empowering decision makers from top fortune 1000 companies, financial and research institutions, private equity and high potential start-ups with market insights to make better decisions. We enable this by analysing the right mix of the best data, the best research methodologies, and the best industry panel to deliver value to our clients.

