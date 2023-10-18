Micro Fulfilment Market size to increase by USD 18.75 billion during 2022-2027- Technavio

Technavio

18 Oct, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Micro Fulfilment Market size is expected to grow by USD 18.75 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 43.51% during the forecast period. The integration of advanced robotics like robotic arms, AGVs, and AMRs in micro-fulfillment centers significantly enhances their efficiency. These robots excel at tasks like picking and packing goods, navigating tight spaces, and, with the help of computer vision and machine learning, accurately processing objects. Their speed is crucial for meeting customer expectations of fast delivery in the growing e-commerce and on-demand delivery industry, making advanced robotics a key driver of the global micro-fulfillment market's growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Micro Fulfillment Market 2023-2027
Micro Fulfilment Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the micro fulfilment market: Attabotics, DAVINCI MICRO FULFILLMENT, Flowspace Inc., FORTNA Inc., Get Fabric Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KION GROUP AG, KPI Solutions, Logistech Solutions Pte. Ltd., Ocado Group Plc, OPEX Corp., PackageX Inc., Pacline Conveyors Inc., Redwood Logistics, Takeoff Technologies Inc., TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., Walmart Inc., and WareIQ Pvt. Ltd.
  • Micro Fulfilment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 45.84% YOY growth in 2023.

Micro Fulfilment Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • Robust e-commerce growth is driving the micro-fulfillment market.
  • Micro-fulfillment centers are ideal for fast product delivery in urban areas, with advanced automation.
  • Scalability allows quick adaptation to demand fluctuations.
  • Data-driven operations in micro-fulfillment centers optimize inventory, order routing, and resource allocation, reducing costs.
  • Continued e-commerce expansion fuels projected growth in the micro-fulfillment market.

Challenges

  • Space constraints in urban areas is a significant challenge for micro fulfillment centers.
  • Finding suitable locations is complex and competitive, leading to higher costs.
  • High demand for urban space and zoning restrictions limit opportunities.
  • These limitations may hinder the growth of the global micro-fulfillment market during the forecast period.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report

Micro Fulfilment Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Store-integrated/In-store, Standalone, and Dark stores), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

During the forecast period, a significant portion of market growth is expected to be attributed to the hardware segment. Micro-fulfillment hardware encompasses the physical components and devices employed within MFCs, automated facilities optimized for the swift and efficient processing of orders, particularly in the areas of e-commerce and grocery fulfillment. Typical components found in micro-fulfillment centers include a mix of robots, conveyor belts, rack systems, sensors, and various machinery.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request FREE Sample Report here

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Component
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

