Micro Imaging Technology is pleased to Announce the Acquisition of Cellmyx

IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Imaging technology, Inc. ("MIT") a California-based public company symbol (MMTC), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cellmyx, a great addition to MIT's portfolio of companies in the "Aesthetic, Cosmetic Surgery and Regenerative Medicine Space."

For 25 years the name "Millennium Medical Technologies Inc." DBA: Cellmyx, has been synonymous with quality and is known throughout the cosmetic surgical industry for product dependability. Company founder Greg Miles has strived to manufacture top of the line medical tools that run the gamut of application, aesthetics, and beyond. Regenerative intelliFat injectables offer a new frontier of research and invention, and Cellmyx is poised to lead the way in this exciting discipline.

The acquisition of Cellmyx is complementary to the acquisition of SaltMed/SaltFacial which closed in late December 2025. The combination of these two companies strengthens the ability to expand and manufacture its existing products not only nationally but also worldwide. Cellmyx, is an authority and leader on autologous adipose grafting and transfer, with a specialty in medical technologies for orthopedic physicians, pain management, and regenerative medicine, which received clearance in early 2023 for intelliFat® BOD™ from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) (Ref.# K210528) ISO 13485#0136711 and MDSAP#0136710 Certification.

FDA has cleared the way for this groundbreaking new medical appliance and technology for use in orthopedic, plastic, and cosmetic surgery procedures. IntelliFat® BOD™ successfully uses a patient's own body fat, clinically referred to as adipose tissue, to aid in patient recovery and healing in all parts of the body (joint and ligament repair). MIT is committed and will continue to serve its existing and new customers with great service and support. MIT will continue to explore other opportunities in the aesthetics and regenerative space that can make a difference to humankind.

About Cellmyx:



Cellmyx is an FDA registered manufacturer committed to providing comprehensive solutions and support for harvesting, isolation, and deployment of PHSA 361 compliant tissue and cells. Cellmyx is committed to advancing the art of cosmetic surgery and regenerative medicine and continues to explore and develop novel concepts to enhance their proprietary product portfolio bringing physicians the most advanced technology in adipose tissue transfer.

About SaltMed/SaltFacial



The SaltFacial® Class II medical device was designed to unite sea salt resurfacing, ultrasound technology, and LED phototherapy. Together, these treatments work to gently detoxify skin, improve blood circulation, and encourage collagen production. In addition, the all-natural SaltFacial® does not have any of the harsh side effects commonly associated with similar laser and chemical treatments currently available.

As a leader in the medical aesthetics industry, it is our goal to help every patient achieve superb dermal health for the face, neck, and entire body. To find out more about this innovative medical aesthetic solution, please reach out or view SaltMED's events and webinars or case studies.

About: Micro Imaging Technology, Inc.



Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. is a California-based public company that is also registered to do business under the name Micro Identification Technologies. MIT has developed and patented the MIT 1000, a stand-alone, rapid, optically-based, software driven system that can identify pathogenic bacteria and complete an identification test, after culturing, in three (3) minutes (average) at the lowest cost per test when compared to any other conventional method. It does not rely on chemical or biological agents, conventional processing, fluorescent tags, gas chromatography or DNA analysis. The process requires only clean filtered water and a sample of the unknown bacteria.

This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are made based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to dependence on suppliers; short product life cycles and reductions in unit selling prices; delays in development or shipment of new products; lack of market acceptance of our new products or services; inability to continue to develop competitive new products and services on a timely basis; introduction of new products or services by major competitors; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; inability to expand our operations to support increased growth; and declining economic conditions, including a recession. These and other factors and risks associated with our business are discussed from time to time within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reference MMTC: www.sec.gov.

Web Sites: www.micro-identification.com www.cellmyx.com www.saltmed.com

SOURCE Micro Imaging Technology, Inc