Micro Inverter Market revenue to cross USD 3.03 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

The Covid-19 outbreak has massively hindered the micro inverter market progression. The pandemic has obstructed major countries, restricting industry expansion. However, it is estimated that the industry is predicted to fuel in the coming years as the post-pandemic demand has increased in a significant way. In addition, national renewable integration targets corresponding to the Paris agreement will expand the business potential.

The three-phase micro inverter market is eaxpected to upsurge on account of the boosting pertinency toward industrial & commercial infrastructures. Beneficial government norms & regulations on the integration of solar infrastructures will propel the product deployment.

Advanced grid networks to meet the high electricity requirement in developing countries coupled with increasing rooftop installation will complement the product implementation. These devices will stimulate the business spectrum due to their low energy costs, reliability, cybersecurity & automated energy management. In October 2021, Enphase Energy, a company based in the U.S., launched a microinverter that can form microgrids during power outages and provide a power backup solution without a battery. This product line consists of five types of software-defined devices for small to large-scale applications.

Asia Pacific micro inverter market is projected to observe an 8.3% growth rate till 2028 owing to the large-scale renewable integration projects combined with the renovation & restoration of current electrical infrastructure, which will boom the product penetration. Also, increasing investments in the building construction segment in emerging countries will thrust the industry growth. For instance, in December 2021, Chinese manufacturer, Hoymile launched high-power modules with microinverters to lower costs and increase the applicability in the residential & commercial sectors.

Prominent players operating in the market are Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., Siemens, Canadian Solar, SMA Solar Technology AG, Darfon Electronics Corp., Renesola, Chilicon Power, LLC, AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG, Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Northern Electric Power Technology Inc., Sparq Systems, Fimer Group.

