Micro Inverter Market Size to Grow 5314.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.9% - Exclusive Report by Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Inverter Market is Segmented by Type (Single-phase, Three-phase), by Application (Residential Commercial).



The Global Micro Inverter Market was valued at USD 2493 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 5314.7 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Micro Inverter Market

The market for micro inverters is expanding due to rising demand for solar energy solutions, which is being driven by government incentives, falling solar panel costs, and environmental concerns. Because of its benefits—which include increased energy output, increased dependability, and better monitoring capabilities—micro inverters are a popular option for both residential and commercial solar systems looking to maximize energy production and improve system performance.

Technological developments also drive market expansion by making micro inverters more economical, efficient, and able to adapt to changing energy infrastructure requirements. These developments include integration with smart energy systems and continuous cost reductions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MICRO INVERTER MARKET:

Globally, the growing use of solar energy is a major factor driving the micro inverter market's expansion. The demand for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems has increased as more people and companies want to harness renewable energy sources to diminish their carbon footprint and minimize power bills. By converting the DC (direct current) power produced by solar panels into AC (alternating current) electricity fit for use in residences, commercial buildings, and the grid, micro inverters are essential components of solar PV systems.

Another important aspect propelling market expansion is the better energy output and system performance that micro inverters provide over standard string inverters. Micro inverters are mounted on individual solar panels as opposed to string inverters, which function at the level of the entire solar array. This enables maximum energy harvesting even under partially shaded or mismatched situations. Owners of solar PV systems looking to optimize their energy output will find micro inverters to be a compelling option due to their ability to reduce energy losses and improve overall system performance at the individual panel level.

Additionally supporting the micro inverter industry is the fact that they are more durable and reliable than conventional inverters. Because micro inverters function independently of one another, the functionality of the complete solar PV system is unaffected by the failure of one unit. The danger of system outages and maintenance expenses related to diagnosing and fixing centralized string inverters are decreased by this decentralized design. Furthermore, the majority of micro inverters are made with sturdy materials and sophisticated cooling systems, which extends their lifespan and increases their resistance to adverse climatic conditions.

The better monitoring and control features that these devices provide are another reason propelling the micro inverter market's expansion. Integrated monitoring systems that offer real-time performance data for every solar panel in the system are frequently seen in micro inverters. This fine-grained level of information enables installers and system owners to promptly detect and resolve issues like panel failures, shading concerns, or maintenance requirements, thereby maximizing energy output and system performance.

The growing market for micro inverters is a result of their increasing integration into smart energy systems. There is increasing interest in technologies that allow for bidirectional communication and control between solar PV installations, energy storage systems, and the grid due to the development of smart grids and distributed energy resources. Smart energy systems may be seamlessly integrated with micro inverters that include communication interfaces and grid support features. This allows for sophisticated techniques such as demand response, energy optimization, and grid management. The market is expanding because to the decreasing costs and ongoing technical improvements in micro inverter technology, which increase the accessibility and efficiency of these devices. Thanks to advances in semiconductor materials, enhanced manufacturing techniques, and economies of scale, producers have successfully lowered the cost of producing micro inverters throughout the years.

MICRO INVERTER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The market has grown as a result of the presence of major companies in the US and an increase in the installation of micro inverters, mostly in the residential sector.

Key Players:

ACC

Enphase Energy

ABB Group

SunPower

SMA Solar Technology

Delta Energy Systems

SolarEdge Technologies

ReneSola

Siemens AG

P&P Energy Technology

Involar

Alencon Systems

Delta-Energy

Altenergy Power

Ampt

Array Power

Chilicon Power

i-Energy

KACO New Energy

Petra Systems

Solantro

Sparq Systems

Tigo Energy

