Micro Kickboard Hosts 4th Annual National Scooter Day

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 19, Micro Kickboard is hosting the 4th annual National Scooter Day, a nationwide campaign to highlight the benefits of scooter riding and to encourage families to get outside and ride together, for some good exercise and fun.

Micro Kickboard

In celebration of National Scooter Day, Micro is giving away 50 Micro scooters and helmets, working together with Ilana Wiles (@Mommyshorts & @averageparentproblems), Rachel Pitzel (@xo.rachelpitzel), the Clements twins (@ClementsTwins), and Angie Keiser (@2sisters_angie), who will each be running a giveaway on their Instagram accounts on May 18, beginning at noon EST.

Additionally, Micro is hosting a flash sale starting at 3 p.m. EST on May 19th until midnight EST, offering 20% off all scooters (excluding the new electric line) plus FREE shipping at www.microkickboard.com with promo code SCOOTERDAY.

Micro Kickboard is the U.S. distributor for Micro Mobility, Swiss maker of Micro scooters, renowned for their premium ride. For US owners Julie and Geoff Hawksworth, 2017 was a transformative year, with sales up significantly and the trend continuing. "What we think is happening is that Micro's quality has effectively elevated scooters from toys to transport. They're about 3 times faster than walking, their smooth glide makes them comfortable to ride, and there's no parking - just fold and carry your transport inside with you - quite convenient." Micro continues to expand its product line, with a focus on creating innovative new features and styles that appeal to adult commuters for an eco-friendly, fun form of transport.

Micro Kickboard invites families across the country to participate in National Scooter Day by joining in on the Instagram giveaways, taking advantage of Micro's Flash Sale starting at 3 p.m. EST on the 19, and by getting out and safely riding scooters - to the park, school, to work - or just around the neighborhood.

Media Contact

Jamie Rau

616-242-0044

marketing@microkickboard.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-kickboard-hosts-4th-annual-national-scooter-day-300650642.html

SOURCE Micro Kickboard

