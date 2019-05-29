Micro Lab Farms Adds Kyle Kushman to Board as Company Expands in Cannabis Industry

CORONA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Lab Farms, a premier provider of fully automated turnkey systems for rapid production of legal cannabis, announced that noted cultivator, Kyle Kushman, has joined the company's Advisory Board. Kushman is an internationally renowned legal cannabis cultivator who has earned 13 Cannabis Cups Awards.

Micro Lab Farms has made it possible for farmers, businesses, entrepreneurs and investors to enter or expand in the legal cannabis industry with its "GrowPod" cultivation systems.

GrowPods are modular, indoor micro-farms that utilize a clean, controlled environment to grow robust, fast-turn, healthy crops. The system uses state-of-the-art air and water filtration, proprietary pathogen-free living soils, and automation controls that together provides a highly advanced environment that outperforms other methods of cultivation.

The system eliminates pathogens, contaminants, pesticides and chemicals, and gives growers the ability to harvest clean crops with fast harvest times.

The system can be easily transported, allowing cultivation to take place virtually anywhere.

The GrowPod system from Micro Lab Farms is ideal for growers that want to keep genetics separated, add new strains, expand their operation, or enter the market.

Kushman says that Micro Lab Farms is providing several pathways to get involved in the legal cannabis industry.

"An existing business or farmer can have a Pod shipped to their location and it can be up and running in just days," he said. "Or for a more hands-off approach, an investor or entrepreneur can have Pods delivered to the new California Cultivation Complex and have the entire process managed by our world-class experts."

Further details on the California Cultivation Complex are available upon request.

For information on Micro Lab Farms, call: 800-320-0761, or visit: www.microlabfarms.com

